How to Collect Veteran Rewards in Rainbow Six Siege X - Full List
With the launch of Siege X, there's a lot of content to dive into, but perhaps the most important for many players are the latest cosmetic rewards. Ubisoft gifted a variety of items to each veteran player based on how many years their account has been active, so Year 1 fans are in for a treat.
Many players are wondering how to get the latest rewards in-game, so we're bringing you a short guide on how to find your shiny new rewards in Rainbow Six Siege X.
How to Access Veteran Rewards in Rainbow Six Siege X
You don't have to take any extra steps to unlock the veteran rewards. If you'd like to see which items you received in the Siege X update, then navigate to the Locker tab on the main menu, then select Latest, which contains the last 50 items you earned. Siege players can also equip each of the new items in this menu.
The veteran rewards may not be in exact order based on years, but you can sort them by different factors, like item type. The cosmetics range from card backgrounds to weapon camos, so there's a wide selection of veteran rewards.
A Full List of Veteran Rewards in Rainbow Six Siege X
There are nine veteran rewards in Rainbow Six Siege X at launch, one for each full year the FPS has been active, along with unique badges dedicated to the year your tactical journey began. We've compiled a full list of cosmetics below so that you know which rewards you'll earn based on the year you started playing.
• Coveted Ice Weapon Skin for the G36C - 2016
• Operation Health Universal Card Background - 2017
• Decontaminated Headgear for Sentry - 2018
• Sleep Tight Weapon Skin for the CSRX 300 - 2019
• Stand and Deliver Operator Portrait for Tachanka - 2020
• Ye Olde Boom Weapon Skin for the GONNE-6 - 2021
• Meeting Friends Weapon Skin for the AR33 - 2022
• End of an Era Universal Card Background - 2023
• Ghost from the Past Universal Card Background - 2024
How do Veteran Rewards Affect Competitive Play?
Other than showing off your style with the new collection of veteran rewards, they may encourage fans to play more Siege X in hopes of earning other cosmetics in the future. Siege X is a new chapter, and Ubisoft could offer another set of rewards to returning players in a future update.
In the end, veteran rewards are a great way to show that Ubisoft cares about its OG players, and it's a neat badge of honor to wear in Ranked. Excited players with the Year 1 camo may hop into Ranked matches, potentially increasing the competitive community's population in 2025. Fans should definitely expect to see more of the G36C now that it has a special skin.
Make sure to stay up to date on the latest esports tournaments for Rainbow Six Siege X, as they often also offer unique cosmetic rewards via Twitch Drops.