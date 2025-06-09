What You Need to Know about Siege X - Release Time, Clash Rework, & More
The release of Siege X is nearly here, and tomorrow fans will be able to jump into the modernized maps and Dual Front mode. There's a lot coming to Siege, including a whole new season.
Siege X isn't a traditional sequel, as you'll keep all of the operators and cosmetics you've earned in Rainbow Six Siege. We've compiled everything fans should know before rappelling into Siege X, along with when maintenance begins on June 10th.
What Time Does Siege X Release?
Siege X is finally here, as it launches tomorrow. Maintenance will begin at 10 AM Eastern Time on June 10th, and Ubisoft predicts that it will have a 90-minute duration.
You'll find a list of the start time for maintenance in each time zone below, so grab your favorite operator and get ready to jump into a brand-new chapter of Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege!
• West Coast US (PDT): June 10th at 7 AM
• East Coast (EDT): June 10th at 10 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): June 10th at 3 PM
• Central Europe (CET): June 10th at 4 PM
• Japan (JST): June 10th at 11 PM
Which Platforms Can Play Siege X?
At launch, Siege X will be available on Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and PC. While most features are available on Xbox One and PS4 as well, Dual Front won't be playable on the older consoles.
Rainbow Six Siege Will be Free-To-Play Tomorrow!
The biggest change in Siege X is its price, as it doesn't cost a cent to participate in casual play. Though ranked is still locked behind a paywall, you can experience endless hours of tactical fun in Siege X for free upon its launch on June 10th.
A Selection of Modernized Maps
Ubisoft's pride and joy in Siege X are the modernized maps, which are upgrades of classic locales that Siege fans have played on for years. There will only be five updated maps initially, but more are planned to be added as time marches forward.
It'll be a blast exploring upgraded versions of maps like Clubhouse, but that's not all. Destructible ingredients have been implemented into the modernized maps, which are set pieces that you can use to your advantage, like a fire extinguisher that covers the area in smoke upon being shot.
Between the visual upgrade and new destructible objects, modernized maps will improve your Siege experience in every way, especially if you like planning strategies around a map's mechanics.
Every Modernized Map in Siege X at Release
Every modernized map that will be available at launch is listed below:
• Chalet
• Kafe
• Bank
• Clubhouse
• Border
New Game Mode: Dual Front
Ubisoft isn't just updating the maps and visuals in Siege, they're also bringing fans a completely fresh experience. Dual Front is a new 6v6 mode featuring unique mechanics, like the chance to respawn after death.
Attackers and defenders in Siege X can be placed on one team in Dual Front, so new operator combos will shake up the meta in significant ways. Dual Front features a larger map with unique objectives, and it'll be the perfect way to introduce friends to Siege who might otherwise be dissuaded by the game's heavy focus on competitive play.
The Esports Tab Will Help the Competitive Siege Community
Esports fans have a lot to look forward to in Siege X. Not only will the upgrade breathe new life into Ubisoft's FPS, but an esports tab will soon be available through the in-game menu. Players will eventually be able to find stats on the latest Siege tournaments and the top-performing teams, so the esports fan base will likely grow larger.
Most of Siege X's additions focus on gameplay, but with the implementation of an in-game way to follow esports, Ubisoft has proved that they're dedicated to the competitive community.
Operation Daybreak: Clash is About to Shake up the Esports Scene
An entirely new season of Siege is launching alongside its upgrade, which includes a rework of the Clash character. This operator has had balancing issues for years, but Clash has finally received a rework, and you'll even be able to set down her shield to use it as an environmental object.
Although the biggest additions coming tomorrow are Dual Front and modernized maps, it'll be a joy to try out Clash's rework, as fans have been waiting years for her update. Clash may even create a shift towards shield characters in competitive, but only time will tell.
Quality of Life Updates
Alongside all the additions we've listed above, there's a wide variety of minor improvements that Ubisoft has added to Siege X, and the developers are dedicated to implementing more features over time. Rappelling has been overhauled, allowing players to sprint and turn corners swiftly.
A new communication wheel will assist casual players and those who don't like game chat, while the pick and ban system provides a new way to ban the most powerful characters in competitive matches. Audio has even been enhanced to offer the ultimate tactical experience for players.
Finally, veteran rewards and weapon inspection will soon be available to add an extra layer of depth to fan-favorite gun cosmetics. Overall, Siege X is a major overhaul of the original game, but it's still the Rainbow Six Siege you've grown to love over the last decade.