Rainbow Six Siege Gets a Makeover: NEW Operator, Meta Changes, & More in Y10S1
Rainbow Six Siege is a huge title in the first-person shooter sphere, and the popular video game is ever-growing with new operators and gameplay mechanics added with the introduction of each season. Ubisoft recently announced Operation Prep Phase, the first season of Rainbow Six Siege's tenth year.
Not all multiplayer games retain their popularity for a decade, but Ubisoft's tactical shooter releases more than enough content to remain fresh and relevant. A lot is coming in the Y10S1 update, so we'll walk you through what to expect and how the newest operator will switch up the current esports meta.
When is Operation Prep Phase Releasing?
Operation Prep Phase is launching in March, though the exact date is still up in the air. The content set for release isn't too huge of an upgrade, outside of a single operator, but there's more to come throughout Year 10. Next season's launch will likely require an update of an unknown size.
As one new operator is being added in March alongside Operation Prep Phase, the upcoming update may indicate the flow of new content drops in 2025. Regardless, it appears that Ubisoft will probably continue to develop new tactical operators for the foreseeable future.
What's Coming in Operation Prep Phase?
There's a lot to be excited about in Season 1, including a brand new operator and many much-needed improvements to Rainbow Six Siege's matchmaking systems. Here's what you can expect in Y10S1.
New Operator: Rauora
Rauora is an attacker with a power-packed kit. Not only does this New Zealand operator have access to the M249 and the 417 Rifle, but she also has a new gadget called the D.O.M. Panel Launcher. With this weapon in hand, you can create door barriers across each interactive map that can resist even bullets.
The goal of the D.O.M. Panel Launcher is to attach barriers to doorways strategically so that your team can gain some control over the pace of gameplay. Rauora will likely become one of the most-played operators once she releases, especially for competitive players who favor strategy.
Matchmaking Updates
Rainbow Six Siege is receiving an update to its matchmaking system. According to Ubisoft's website, dynamic matchmaking will increase the quality of matches by keeping track of how many players are seeking out matches. The long-term goal is to improve matchmaking during peak hours in Rainbow Six Siege.
Reputation System
Outside of Rauora's introduction, the updates coming to Rainbow Six Siege's reputation system are set to be the biggest additions in Operation Prep Phase. Disruptive and Dishonorable players will soon lose access to the ability to earn select cosmetic items, and they'll be kept out of certain playlists.
Ubisoft wants to discourage trolling and other harmful behavior by implementing this system. However, they also want to reward fans with a high reputation. As such, players who are Respectable or higher can earn points to unlock rewards, like Alpha Packs.
The reputation system may even impact the landscape of ranked play, since you'll now find fewer trolls in competitive matchmaking due to the increased penalties. Each of the new penalties was laid out in the official patch notes for Y10S1, so here's everything Ubisoft has listed as of February 17th.
- DISHONORABLE: Locked from Ranked, Standard, Siege Cup playlists, no access to Ranked rewards, -50% XP & Renown
- DISRUPTIVE: Locked from Siege Cup playlist, no access to Ranked rewards, -25% XP & Renown
- RESPECTABLE: +1 Standing bonus points per match.
- ESTEEMED: +2 Standing bonus points per match + Esteemed card background.
- EXEMPLARY: +3 Standing bonus points per match + Exemplary card background
How Will Rauora Disrupt the Meta?
Rauora's ability to block off doorways will completely change how attackers and defenders navigate each map. By making it harder to traverse the layout, it'll be much easier to force enemies into a corner and hit them with a surprise attack.
Competitive teams will probably start adding Rauora to their roster of attackers to create new strategies revolving around her D.O.M. Panel Launcher. Attackers who possess trap gadgets, like Gridlock, may also become less popular, since traps are often set near doorways.
How to Watch Rainbow Six Siege Esports
As Operation Prep Phase rushes into Rainbow Six Siege at light speed, fans need to know where to go to enjoy the latest competitive matches. If you like Esports, then you can visit the Rainbow6 Twitch Channel to browse their expansive library of past competitive matches. Competitions like the Six Invitational 2025 are available for viewing now.
