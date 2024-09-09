Everything In R6 Siege Y9S3 — New Operator, Balance Updates, Siege Cup
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells is coming. Here's all you need to know to prepare for the new R6 Siege season.
Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 3 is coming on September 10, 2024. It will bring a new operator as well as a new competitive way to play and training upgrades. Here are the most impactful changes in Operation Twin Shells.
New Operator Skopos
Skopos is a veteran operator that is not new to the battle but does bring a never-before-seen "technological marvel" to the fray. She will have V10-Pantheon Shells, remote control operated shells she can switch between that have both offensive and defensive support.
Skopos is a Defender that is all about strategy and engineering. From Cyprus, her former squadmate is Deimos, the deadly operator from Year 9 Season 1. Her primary weapon is the OCX-33 and her secondary is the P229. Her gadgets are the Impact Grenade and Proximity Alarm. She has a 2 out of 3 for health and speed.
Your goal as Skopos is to gather data for your team while switching between her Pantheon Shells. Players are already fearing her abilities and urging others to start playing her since she seems quite strong.
Operator Price Decreases
Operation Twin Shells will see the price of some opeators decreased. Ram will now be 20,000 Renown (o 480 R6 Credits), Grim will go down to 15,000 Renown (360 R6 Credits), and Osa will be just 10,000 Renown (240 R6 Credits).
Siege Cup Beta Arrives
Operation Twin Shells will introduce competitive players to Siege Cup, the "most competitive playlist" in the game. Five-player squads will try to climb their way up a competitive ladder based on their skills and performance.
Siege Cup and Ranked players can earn Competitive Packs, which have exclusive items each season. Competitive Coins can be used to redeem Competitive packs.
Two Custom Games
On top of Siege Cup, this season's playlist also includes two custom game presets focused on 1v1 matches. This includes a Shot Match with six rounds (first to four wins) and role swaps each round as well as Long Matches with 14 rounds (first to eight wins).
Operator Balance Updates
With the arrival of Skopos, developers are also looking at other operators on the roster to ensure they're all balanced for Twin Shells. Here are the operator balance changes:
- Dokkaebi - Starts with 0 Logic Bomb charges that fill over time up to 2 charges max
- NoKK - Hel Presence Reduction will only deplete when the ability protects them from being viewed by observation tools. The time to refill has been increased
- Solis - SPEC-IO Electro-Sensory only detects devices in the central view. Overclock is a function that will replace the scan to reveal the identity of detected devices
Other balance changes include the Poximity Alarm no longer granting score points after its triggered and the Claymore instantly exploding with no delay anymore.
Versus AI 2.0 For Training
Versus AI has been updated. Players can now defend bomb sites against Attacker AIs, which means the full match experience is now possible in both Beginner and Advanced modes. Attacker AIs can use drones, rappel, use gadgets, breach walls, and plant defusers.
The Attack team features five operators:
- Ash
- Thatcher
- Thermite
- Nomad
- Sledge
There are 16 opeators in the Defender side, including Skopos.
Check out the full patch notes here, including bug fixes and more!