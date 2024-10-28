How to Earn Aether Coins in Rivals of Aether 2
Rivals of Aether 2 is a pretty reasonably priced game at $29.99 compared to its fighting game contemporaries. That price is even sweeter when you realize that all future characters will be free. But to offset this, Rivals of Aether 2 has some monetization. Aether Studios has a number of cosmetic items for players to pick up in-game via both free and premium currencies. The free currency is called Aether Coins and can be earned free of charge, and we've compiled all the ways you can get it!
Play the Game
This may seem like an obvious answer, but you'll earn coins from simply playing the game, which will earn you Aether Coins. You'll get coins across every mode, but there doesn't seem to be a set amount for each. For example, in Versus mode, I played a 1v1 match with Fleet and Clarien and earned 41 Aether Coins. I then raised the CPU level from 3 to 5, had one stock remaining, and got 59 Aether Coins. However, the next time around on level 5, I had two stocks remaining and only got 46 Aether Coins.
From our testing, we can't really pin down a rhyme or reason on how these coins are dealt out, as we've gotten different results on the same parameters. While the amount of Aether Coins you get isn't as consistent as other methods, you will be getting them constantly from just playing the game.
Level up fighters
Another way to get Aether Coins in Rivals of Aether 2 is via the character level-up system. Each time you level up with a given character, you'll nab a bonus. These can range from Icons to cosmetics and even the game's premium currency, Aether Bucks (albeit in small amounts). However, the most common reward is Aether Coins.
The rewards track for each character follows the same format, and a user named -Keano- on the Rivals of Aether Subreddit broke down the rewards track as it's sadly not shown in-game aside from your next unlock. Here are the levels you'll unlock Aether Coins:
- Level 4
- Level 6
- Level 8
- Levels 11-14
- Levels 16-19
- Levels 21-24
- Levels 26-29
- Levels 31-34
- Levels 36-39
- Levels 41-44
- Levels 46-49
- Levels 51 and onward (excluding level 100 and 200)
Each Aether Coins level-up reward will give you 500 Aether Coins, so while this method takes a lot longer than playing the game normally, you will get a higher amount of coins each time. Plus, at level 50 you'll get an exclusive character skin (that isn't available in the shop), which isn't coins, but it's a nice bonus.
Buy them with Aether Bucks
While the Aether Bucks are the Rivals of Aether 2's premium in-game currency that is mostly collected by paying real-world money for it, you're able to purchase bundles of Aether Coins with them. In the same place you're able to buy Aether Bucks, you can also purchase Aether Coins in three bundles, which are as follows:
- 1,000 Aether Coins – 10 Aether Bucks
- 10,000 Aether Coins – 100 Aether Bucks
- 100,000 Aether Coins – 1,000 Aether Bucks
The smallest bundle of Aether Bucks you can buy in the store is 1,000 Aether Bucks, which is $9.99. So you'll basically be able to spend $9.99 for 100,000 Aether Coins, which is a solid amount of change to use in store. Although given Aether Coins are given out for free, you may be better saving your bucks for some of the Premium tier cosmetics in the store.
Buy them in packs
Rivals of Aether 2's in-game store features a number of bundles. These include packs like the Halloween Launch Bundle, which includes some Halloween skins, other cosmetics, and Aether Bucks, among other things. This bundle also comes with 25,000 Aether Coins. In fact, all of the available bundles right now feature Aether Coins.
However, there is another layer to this. If you purchase the Starter Pack bundle for $19.99, you get 100,000 Aether Coins and 2,000 Aether Bucks (which you could use for 200,000 more Aether Coins if you would like), as well as 10 profile icons.
However, the biggest reason to get the Starter Pack Bundle is the +20% Coins Earned pass, which will give you 20% more Aether Coins from simply playing the game. And this isn't some Call of Duty-style timed token; this is a permanent buff for the rest of the game's lifespan. So it's well worth picking up if you're planning on picking up lots of cosmetics in Rivals of Aether 2.