Rivals of Aether 2: Rivals 3D event release date, pricing
Rivals of Aether 2 is set to get monthly events for the foreseeable future, with the first one – Rivals 3D – set to launch in November 2024. These events will bring new skins and cosmetics into the game every month based on that month's theme. While we've known about it since the Rivals of Aether 2's roadmap was released, Aether Studios has begun teasing the Rivals 3D event on Twitter.
Rivals of Aether 2 Rivals 3D event release date and time
The Rivals of Aether 2 Rivals 3D event release date is set for Monday, November 4 at 2am ET, which means players in the west coast will actually receive the update on Sunday, November 3 at 11pm PT. This info was confirmed by the in-game countdown in the Rivals of Aether 2 store.
Since this is the first Rivals of Aether 2 event, we can't tell when the Rivals 3D event will end as this is currently unconfirmed. Two potential dates are December 4 – exactly one month after the launch of Rivals 3D – or December 2 since it's the first Monday of the month (just like November 4). We'll know for sure what the pattern is when the Rivals of Aether 2 Winter event launches in December.
Rivals of Aether 2 Rivals 3D event price
The Rivals of Aether 2 Rivals 3D event will include a free battle pass, which will allow you to unlock skins and other cosmetics relating to the theme of Rivals 3D. Thankfully – unlike Fortnite and other battle pass-focused titles – this won't rely on FOMO to keep you playing. All event skins will be added to the Premium Store after the event has ended.
Rivals of Aether 2 Rivals 3D event predicted items
From the Rivals of Aether 2 event teaser, it's pretty clear the Rivals 3D is set to be a sendup of the Nintendo 64 – more specifically the original Super Smash Bros. If you look at the image attached to the Tweet, you can actually see some interesting details.
The Rivals 3D cartridge in the fake console mockup features four characters — that being Kragg, Wrastor, Ranno, and a fourth that looks like Clarien (but this one is a bit more unclear than the others). When you look closer at this image, though, you can see the characters look a bit rough compared to their current in-game models.
We think Rivals 3D's special skins will be low-poly N64-inspired skins for Kragg, Wrastor, Ranno, and Clarien. However, that's just what's been teased; considering this is the first Rivals of Aether 2 event, we're sort of in the wild west. There's a chance we could end up getting low-poly variants of every character, but since those four are the only ones we've seen, we're not getting our hopes up.
As for what else could be included, we're sure the low-poly variants will get player icons, and we could have some unique respawn platforms (maybe the console shown in the teaser). Personally, I would love new taunts with bit crushed audio or intentionally bad voice acting to pay homage to some of those early 3D classics.