Hatsune Miku Skins Are Coming to Rocket League
Hatsune Miku of Vocaloid fame has won the hearts of gamers worldwide with her cheerful personality and bright neon aesthetic. In December 2024, Epic Games announced a collaboration between Hatsune Miku and Fortnite to widely positive reception. Now, it seems the singing superstar will arrive to another Epic Games title: a Hatsune Miku collection will be available in Rocket League including decals, wheels and more cosmetics. Let's explore everything we know so far about the Hatsune Miku x Rocket League collaboration.
Hatsune Miku x Rocket League
Reputable leakers recently emerged on the internet claiming that Hatsune Miku would arrive to Rocket League soon. On January 28, 2024, @ShiinaBR (who is partnered with Epic Games) confirmed in an X.com post that several Hatsune Miku cosmetics will be coming to the game. Shiina also commented that "Epic just confirmed these will work [sic] Fortnite, new Hotfix."
As of 12:00 PM on January 28 2025, Rocket League's official account has confirmed the leaks with an intro video. The post shows various clips of players racing around the field in Hatsune Miku-themed neon cosmetics.
What Items are in the Hatsune Miku x Rocket League Collab?
The Hatsune Miku x Rocket League collaboration will reportedly release as a themed collection. It will allegedly include several vehicles, wheels, decals and more items. In an accompanying image on @ShiinaBR's post, fans will notice several distinct vehicles with neon pink and blue accents. The cars have unique matching wheels with music notes and other music-related symbols on them, and they feature images of Hatsune Miku on their hoods.
How to Get the Hatsune Miku Rocket League Skins
Players can reportedly earn some Hatsune Miku items by completing challenges in-game. However, others will only be accessible from the Item Shop.
Fan Reactions
Rocket League and Hatsune Miku fans alike seem excited for the release. One user @warwickonline posted a meme showing Hatsune Miku driving a car, captioned "get in loser, we're going Rocket League." NRG athlete @chellchee commented "I need it".
When Will The Hatsune Miku x Rocket League Skins Release?
The Hatsune Miku x Rocket League skins will release on January 29 2025. The skins and collection items will remain available in-game until February 11 2025.