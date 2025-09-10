How to Watch RLCS World Championship 2025
- See how you can watch every minute of Rocket League action this weekend during the 2025 World Championship
- Which team will be taking home the crown and cementing themselves in Rocket League history as world champions?
We are just hours away from the biggest Rocket League tournament of the year: The RLCS World Championship in Lyon - Décines, France.
20 teams from across the world will be competing for their share of the $1.2 million prize pool as well as the prestige of being a Rocket League World Champion.
As Worlds makes its way to France for the first time ever, will we see the European teams continue their run of dominance they’ve held in recent years, or will we see another powerhouse emerge from a different region?
Here is everything you need to know to watch the 2025 Rocket League World Championship including where to watch, broadcast times, and every team competing in this weekend’s action.
How to Watch RLCS Worlds 2025
The RLCS World Championships will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok.
On September 10th and 11th, two matches will be streamed simultaneously and will be referred to as “Stream 1” and “Stream 2.” Below are the stream links per platform for both streams:
Stream 1
Stream 2
From September 13-15th, all matches will be streamed live in English on the primary Rocket League streaming platforms:
RLCS Worlds Broadcast Schedule
The RLCS World Championships will feature five days of action across two streams running simultaneously. Below is the match schedule for each day:
- Wednesday, September 10: Play-In Stage
- Thursday, September 11: Group Stage - Day 1
- Friday, September 12: Group Stage - Day 2
- Saturday, September 13: Playoffs Round 1 + 1v1 Grand Final
- Sunday, September 14: Championship Sunday
Matches on September 10th and September 11th will start simultaneously on Stream 1 and Stream 2 at the following times:
- West Coast US (PT): September 10-11 at 6:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): September 10-11 at 7:00 AM
- Central US (CT): September 10-11 at 8:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): September 10-11 at 9:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): September 10-11 at 2:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): September 10-11 at 3:00 PM
- Arabia (AST): September 10-11 at 4:00 PM
- Australia (AEST): September 10-11 at 11:00 PM
Matches on September 12th, September 13th, and September 14th will start at the following times on Stream 1:
- West Coast US (PT): September 12-14 at 5:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): September 12-14 at 6:00 AM
- Central US (CT): September 12-14 at 7:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): September 12-14 at 8:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): September 12-14 at 1:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): September 12-14 at 2:00 PM
- Arabia (AST): September 12-14 at 3:00 PM
- Australia (AEST): September 12-14 at 10:00 PM
The broadcast will start 30 minutes prior to match start times as shown below:
If you would prefer to watch this weekend’s action in a different language, the following alternate language broadcasts will be available:
What Teams Will Play at RLCS Worlds 2025?
RLCS Worlds will feature teams 20 who have qualified from seven different regions around the world:
Asia-Pacific
- Virtus.pro
Europe
- Dignitas
- Geekay Esports
- Karmine Corp
- Ninjas In Pyjamas
- Team Vitality
MENA
- ROC Esports
- Team Falcons
- Twisted Minds
North America
- Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing
- NRG Esports
- Shopify Rebellion
- Spacestation Gaming
- The Ultimates
Oceania
- TSM
- Wildcard
South America
- FURIA
- MIBR
- Team Secret
Sub-Saharan Africa
- FUT Esports
The following two players have qualified for the 1v1 final:
- Mawkzy (Birmingham final winner)
- Nwpo (Raleigh final winner)
RLCS World Championships Groups Match Schedule
On September 10th, eight teams will compete for their opportunity to make the Group Play stage:
- MIBR vs Gen.G Mobil1 Racing
- ROC Esports vs FUT Esports
- Shopify Rebellion vs Virtus.pro
- Ninjas in Pyjamas vs TSM
On September 11th and 12th, we will see the remaining 16 teams battle it out for their spot in the Playoff Bracket:
Group A
- Karmine Corp vs Play-In Seed 4
- The Ultimates vs Geekay Esports
- Dignitas vs Play-In Seed 1
- Wildcard vs Furia Esports
Group B
- Team Falcons vs Play-In Seed 3
- Spacestation Gaming vs Team Vitality
- NRG vs Play-In Seed 2
- Team Secret vs Twisted Minds
World Championships Mega Bundle
The World Championship Mega Bundle is now live in the Rocket League Store that will let you outfit your car with the featured items in this weekend’s action.
For 1,500 Credits, the World Championship Mega Bundle will give you the following:
- Hot Streak Decal (Universal)
- Win Column Wheels
- TekRay Boost
- Tesseract Goal Explosion