Ludwig Beat Jasontheween in Rocket League so Bad he Got a Partnership for the RLCS World Championship
Ludwig Ahgren has involvement in plenty of esports titles, from Moist Esports/Shopify Rebellion's VALORANT roster to his time as a caster for the FGC. Now, he may add another accolade to his collection: Ludwig will officially stream the Rocket League World Championship as an Epic Games Partner after a viral 1v1 victory against Jasontheween. Here's everything to know about the broadcast, when it will occur, how to watch and what it means for esports.
Ludwig is a Rocket League Partner Now?
Content creator Ludwig Ahgren and FaZe streamer Jasontheween have over 5 million followers combined. The pair have plenty in common, from their love of gaming to their lighthearted humor, but they're currently engaged in a friendly rivalry: on September 12, Ludwig and Jason 1v1'ed each other in several games for a 10,000 USD wager. League of Legends, Call of Duty, Rocket League and other titles featured in the face-off, and whoever won would claim victory once and for all.
Ludwig ended up sweeping Jason 5:2 in their Rocket League match, also scoring an impressive mid-air hit.
It seems Rocket League's team caught wind of Ludwig's victory, as on September 13 2025, the streamer made an announcement on X.com:
"After watching my performance against Jasontheween, Rocket League has decided to make me an official partner."
Ludwig elaborated, revealing he would be officially watching and co-streaming the Rocket League World Championship the next day with his friend and Trash Taste podcast host Connor (CDawgVA). The post quickly received over 4,000 likes and surpassed 200,000 views.
When Is Ludwig's Rocket League World Championship Stream?
Ludwig and CDawgVA will livestream the Rocket League World Championship on Sunday, September 14 2025 at approximately 8 AM PST. Here's a quick time conversion for esports enthusiasts in other regions:
- West Coast US (PT): 8 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 11 AM
- Brazil: 12 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 5 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 6 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 1 AM (Next Day)
Ludwig has active Twitch and YouTube channels that will broadcast the event:
- twitch.tv/ludwig
- https://youtube.com/@ludwig/live
What Does Ludwig's Rocket League Partnership Mean for Esports?
Rocket League defies genres and esports expectations, combining digital competition with traditional sports. The game, which fuses soccer (or football if you reside across the pond) with colorful race cars, has established itself as a key player in the esports industry. It also just reached its 10th anniversary in July, marking a particularly important milestone and adding significance to this year's competitive season.
Ludwig Ahgren has extensive esports experience as an FGC enthusiast. For years, he has hosted, commentated on, analyzed and cast for Super Smash Bros events. Now, Ludwig frequently hosts streamer showmatches and tournaments for other titles. In addition, he has experimented with entrepreneurship as Moist Esports' co-owner (now operating under the Shopify Rebellion name). The team fields rosters in titles including VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Rocket League and more titles.
Ahgren is deeply connected to the Twitch community; most major competitive circuits rely on the platform to serve viewers and maintain an audience. Whenever casual content creators see success, Twitch's population increases, and all esports ventures rise with the tide.