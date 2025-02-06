2025 Rocket League World Championship: Location, Dates, Info
Rocket League's competitive season is revving up, and Rocket League's official esports channel has just revealed more information about the game's most prestigious esports competition. The 2025 Rocket League World Championship will be hosted in France, include the most talented players from around the world and introduce a new 1v1 competition circuit. Let's explore everything we know about the event including its location, key facts, schedule and ticket info.
The Rocket League World Championship
The Rocket League World Championship, commonly referred to as Worlds, is the crowning event of the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS). The RLCS is the most prestigious level of esports competition a Rocket League player can qualify for. Worlds is held annually, and teams can qualify through the game's regions (Europe, North America, Oceania, and Middle East and North Africa) via Majors or through Last-Chance Qualifier spots.
When is the 2025 Rocket League World Championship?
The 2025 Rocket League World Championship (Worlds 2025) will occur in Fall 2025. Public events in the event's host arena will span from September 12 to September 14 2025, while matches will be broadcast live starting on September 9 2025. Worlds 2025 is sponsored by Progressive.
2025 Rocket League World Championship Location
On February 6 2025, Rocket League Esports' official X.com account revealed the next RL Worlds location: Worlds 2025 will occur in Lyon-Décines, marking the first time a Rocket League Championship Series event has been held in France. The LDLC Arena in the city's center will host the event's in-person portion.
2025 Rocket League World Championship: More Info
The 2025 Rocket League World Championship boasts a prize pool of over 1,200,000 USD. Worlds 2025 will include a lineup of 20 of the strongest Rocket League teams, each with three players. According to Rocket League's official announcement, "the top 16 teams who earned the most cumulative RLCS points for the entire 2025 season in each region" will qualify alongside four Last-Chance Qualifier teams.
Uniquely, this will be the first Worlds to officially introduce a 1v1 competitive mode: the Rocket League 1v1 World Championship will make its debut this September. This event will pit the strongest players from the upcoming Raleigh and Birmingham Majors against each other in intense competition. Players can enter the 1v1 World Championship through two Open Qualifiers which will include all Rocket League regions.
Related Article: Esports World Cup 2025: All Confirmed Games
2025 Rocket League World Championship Format
20 teams will participate in the 2025 Rocket League World Championship. The event will have two gameplay modes: Traditional 3v3 and 1v1. The 3v3 event will reportedly contain three stages: a Play-In, a Group Stage and Playoffs.
- Play-In: Best-of-5 matches, 8 teams. The top four progress to the Group Stage.
- Group Stage: Best-of-5 matches, 16 teams in 2 groups of 8. The top 4 in each group advance to Playoffs.
- Playoffs: Best-of-7, will reportedly operate in an AFL Final-8 system.
Meanwhile, the 1v1 event will pit the Raleigh Major and Birmingham Major winners against each other in a Best-of-7 Finals matchup.
Rocket League Esports has not yet released the individual dates and times of these stages. More information will emerge as the event draws closer.
Related Article: The Top Esports Teams of 2024
2025 Rocket League World Championship: How to Buy Tickets
Fans can purchase tickets for the Rocket League World Championship on Ticketmaster. The tickets will be available for pre-sale from 10 AM CET/1AM PT on February 10 2025 to 9:59 AM CET/12:59 AM PT Wednesday February 12 2025. General admission tickets will go live on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 AM CET / 1 AM PT.
Different ticket tiers are available and will include various levels of perks. The Rocket League "Ultimate" Experience Package includes "the best available seating, merchandise bundles, trophy photo opportunities, exclusive meet & greets, and more." Tickets will apply for arena access from September 12 - 14 while live events take place.
2025 Rocket League World Championship Ticket Costs:
- All-Weekend Access: €75-€225 (About 78-234 USD)
- Rocket League "Ultimate" Experience Package: €450 (About 467 USD)
For more information on the event as it draws closer, fans can follow the official Rocket League esports website at competitive.rocketleague.com. Information will also be posted on the game's X.com account @RLEsports and other socials.