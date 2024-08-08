Fortnite Season 4 Headed to Disney's D23
It looks like the next Fortnite season will be full of Marvel and Disney crossovers that could be revealed at Disney's annual content expo D23. A post recently went live on Fortnite's official channels encouraging fans to tune in to a broadcast that will showcase Fortnite x Disney reveals.
Fortnite leakers have teased numerous Marvel crossover cosmetics coming in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 including X-Men skins and weapons themed after the 90s cartoon models and iconography. It remains to be seen if any other Disney properties will be included in the upcoming season.
Related Article: Fall Guys Invades Fortnite
How to Watch the Fortnite D23 Reveals
Gamers will be able to tune into the broadcast directly within Fortnite on Saturday August 10th. Virtual doors will open at 10:30pm ET and the reveal show will kick off at 11:30pm ET.
By watching the broadcast, players will earn a Peelverine Plush Back Bling.
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will release on August 15 at 11pm ET.