Who is Son Heung-Min? New Soccer Fortnite Collab Explained
Leaks have just revealed a new Fortnite celebrity partnership. Soccer star Son Heung-Min is the next collaboration cosmetic, and fans will be scoring goals and Victory Royales on the same Battle Royale battlefield. Let's explore all the key details about the skin set drop, including its release date, significance, contents and esports impact.
Son Heung-Min's Fortnite Collab: What We Know
On June 11 2025, Fortnite leak account and Epic Games partner @ShiinaBR revealed an upcoming collaboration on X.com. The post, including a screenshot of the announcement, has since obtained over 230,000 views and 3,500 likes. South Korean soccer star Son Heung-Min will reportedly star in Fortnite's next celebrity collaboration, receiving a full skin bundle and an in-game feature.
Who is Son Heung-Min? South Korea's Soccer Star
Son Heung-Min specializes in the sport's Forward position. He began his career in German club Hamburg's youth division, eventually going pro at 18 and transferring to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in 2015. Heung-Min's performance for Tottenham gained him international repute, and he is legendary among the team's fans.
In 2019, he and Tottenham played in the UEFA Champions League final, ultimately placing 2nd to Liverpool. Son Heung-Min and Tottenham have since qualified for and placed well in multiple Champions League years. He was Tottenham's Player of the Year in 2020 and earned the Premier League Player of the Month title on several occasions.
Son Heung-Min has represented his home country, South Korea, in several Asian Cup and World Cup events. He was most notably instrumental to South Korea's gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games and is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players in recent history.
Community Reaction
Soccer enthusiasts and members of Heung-Min's fan base are popping into the conversation to hype up his new Fortnite skin. User @xpert_growth says, "Fortnite just keeps winning with these collabs." Another netizen, @Soulbound_TV, quips, "I can't wait to get eliminated and still applaud him."
When Will Son Heung-Min Arrive to Fortnite?
According to @ShiinaBR, Son Heung-Min will arrive to Fortnite on Saturday, June 21 2025. This places his release during Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 3.
What's Included in the Son Heung-Min Fortnite Bundle?
The Son Heung-Min Fortnite collaboration will include a full bundle, so it will have more offerings than a single-skin release. Players can grab a Son Heung-Min skin featuring the soccer star's iconic red South Korea national jersey, "7" number and armored padding. In addition, a pickaxe, back bling and other cosmetics feature in the set.
- Son Heung-Min Costume
- Son Heung-Min Pickaxe
- Son Heung-Min Back Bling
- Son Heung-Min Wrap
- "Click" Celebration Emote
How Much Will the Fortnite Son Heung-Min Bundle Cost?
Epic Games has not yet commented on how much the Fortnite Son Heung-Min bundle will cost. Since it is a celebrity collaboration cosmetic, it will most likely be a purchaseable skin that costs V-Bucks, Fortnite's premium in-game currency.
Players may be able to buy individual items from the Son Heung-Min bundle. If this is the case, the individual Son Heung-Min skin will probably cost less than the entire bundle with all the cosmetics combined. In addition, the Pickaxe, Back Bling and smaller items will cost less than the set's main Costume.
How to Get the Fortnite Son Heung-Min Bundle
Once the Son Heung-Min bundle arrives to Fortnite, players can obtain it in the in-game Item Shop. This tab is located at the top-middle of the home screen. The Son Heung-Min bundle will probably appear as a featured tab, and it should include a bright "purchase" button on the bottom right.
Esports Impact
Esports and physical athletics go hand in hand. Gamers perform best with a healthy mind and body, so many, even those whose sports are entirely digital, enjoy meditating and working out. In addition, esports fans appreciate the similar energy and hype of traditional sports tournaments. There is certainly an overlap between Fortnite's fan base and soccer circuit followers, who will be excited to see one of their idols appear in-game.
In fact, Son Heung-Min shares a significant similarity with a famous esports personality: T1 League of Legends player Faker has also won the Asian Games and received military exemption for his strong performance.
Fortnite's celebrity partnerships help it stay relevant in a constantly changing cultural landscape. Son Heung-Min's skin will appeal to a younger generation of soccer enthusiasts, expanding the game's audience.
Son Heung-Min's skin will probably result in a small Fortnite player count spike once it arrives, like most new cosmetic updates. Players can expect shorter queue times and more active lobbies as soccer fans hustle onto the servers to test Heung-Min's costume. It's important to note that the fresh skin will not provide any pay-to-win cosmetic advantages.