How to Play the Free Sonic Racing Crossworlds Demo: Release Date, Gameplay
Sega has officially announced a free demo for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. While the game is slated for a global launch on 25 September 2025, this demo will be a great opportunity for fans to test out the game early before pre-purchasing or buying on the release day.
When Is Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Free Demo Coming Out?
The free single-player demo for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is set to drop on September 16 at 9:00 p.m. PDT (September 17 at 12:00 a.m. EDT) for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
The free demo will let you get a taste of the gameplay and try out the characters and their vehicles. Reports suggest that the demo may also let players try out the third-party collaboration characters, but we suggest taking this information with a grain of salt.
Unlike the Open Network Test (August 29–September 1), which focused on online modes like World Match and a limited-time Joker Festival featuring Persona 5’s Joker, this demo will mainly focus on the single-player aspects of the game. According to the reports, the storage requirements for the demo range from 4.2GB (Switch) to 7.4GB (PS5/PC).
Fanning the hype for the game, SEGA also announced its Project ONSUKU collaboration, which will feature five new songs with the voice of vocaloid legend Hatsune Miku. Each week leading up to the release, a new track will be released. So far, three tracks have been released, and all of them will be playable in the game.
Hatsune Miku will be a playable character in the game that will require no paid battlepass or season pass. She will be part of the free DLC launch characters alongside Joker from Persona 5 and Ichiban Kasuga from the Like a Dragon series. More free DLC characters will be added to the game in the future.
Cross-Promotion characters and maps
Other than the free DLC characters, there will be some other collaboration characters from popular franchises, including Pac-Man, Minecraft, and SpongeBob. With paid battle passes, you can add characters from all of these popular franchises alongside some exclusive vehicles and special maps. Sonic Racing Crossworlds also plans to do more collaborations in the future, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being at the top of the list.
Impact on Esports And Competitive Scene
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is setting up to foster an in-depth competitive scene thanks to its focus on multiplayer content and modes. If you want to get your hands on the game early and learn it by playing the solo modes, then this demo could give you the upper hand you are looking for. Having a good grip on the game’s mechanics so early can help you dominate the initial leaderboards once the game gets its full launch.