Summer Games Done Quick Begins This Weekend

Here's how to catch all of the speed running action starting this weekend!

Summer Games Done Quick is starting this weekend. Here's how to tune in and catch all the chaos.

The biggest speed running event of the summer is coming. Summer Games Done Quick aims to raise millions for Doctors Without Borders as tons of top speed runners stream their epic runs in classic titles and new RPGs alike. There will also be some fun challenges, activities, and content in between to keep the excitement going 24/7.

When Is Summer Games Done Quick?

Summer Games Done Quick is starting Sunday, June 30. It will be live 24/7 from then until Saturday, July 6.

Where to Watch Summer Games Done Quick

Summer Games Done Quick is going to be streamed nonstop for a whole week on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel. If you're lucky enough to watch in person, you can check the action out with other speed running fans at the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minnesota.

Summer Games Done Quick Schedule

The full schedule can be checked out here. You'll see all kinds of games from all decades and console generations. This includes Pokemon Violet, Yoshi's Story for N64, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3, Bayonetta 2, Kirby Air Ride, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Stardew Valley, and Super Mario World.

Every game will be played by an expert speed runner who will be taking on the challenge live. These speed runners range from record breakers to popular streamers. There will also be expert and entertaining commentary so you can follow along and hang out with other fans.

