Best Free Agents to Sign in EA FC 25 Career Mode
Career Mode is one of the most exciting game modes in EA SPORTS FC 25, and taking advantage of free agents is one of the best things you can do. A free agent is a player who has less than one year left on his current contract at his club, or is completely out of contract.
During the final year of a player's contract, you’ll be able to sign them without a transfer fee. However, you’ll still have to negotiate a contract with the player. Regardless, this is a great way to save some cash while improving your squad, and there are some top level players available on free transfers at the start of EA FC 25.
Best Free Agents in EA FC 25 Career Mode
Goalkeepers
- Wojciech Szczesny
- Keylor Navas
- Andriy Lunin
Wojciech Szczesny has just completed an incredible season with Juventus in Serie A, and still has a lot of potential to add to any team in Career Mode. Keylor Navas however may be a last resort, as the Goalkeeper is nearing the end of his career, and may only want to sign a one year contract. On the other hand, Andriy Lunin is a great option for a team looking for a new first choice keeper. Currently at Real Madrid as their second choice, he shouldn’t be too hard to convince.
Defenders
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Mats Hummels
- Alphonso Davies
- Tariq Lamptey
All of these players are in the last year of their contracts, and would be welcome additions to most top-flight clubs in EA FC 25 Career Mode. Firstly, Alexander-Arnold is one of the best Right Backs in the world, along with Alphonso Davies who holds that status on the left side. Both will most likely only want to go to clubs with prestige, and you’ll need to be playing in the Champions League.
However, Mats Hummels and Tariq Lamptey may be easier to sign. Hummels is nearing the end of his career, and is likely looking for that final move before retirement, while Lamptey is extremely underrated, and still has a lot of time to grow in the right club.
Midfielders
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Dele Alli
- Weston McKennie
- Joshua Kimmich
When it comes to Midfielders in EA FC 25, Kevin De Bruyne is the best in the game. As one of the highest rated players in EA FC 25, he will likely only want to go to a select few clubs such as Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. However, it’s worth a try as he would undoubtedly improve any squad.
The same goes for Joshua Kimmich, a player who has dominated the Bundesliga in recent years. Dele Alli is a more achievable option for smaller clubs however, as the Englishman still has a lot in the tank, while Weston McKennie is a great long term signing.
Attackers
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Leroy Sane
- Ivan Toney
- Neymar
- Lionel Messi
Some of these names instantly jump off the page, but only a few clubs in world football will have the wage budget to make the signing. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are all available on a free transfer in EA FC 25 Career Mode and should be a primary target for any club at the peak of the top five leagues.
However, Leroy Sane and Ivan Toney are both more affordable, but still great targets. Both have excelled in recent seasons in world football and will add value to any squad.