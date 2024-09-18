Best NBA 2K25 Center Builds
In NBA 2K25, the Center is often the tallest member of an NBA team as they control the perimeter surrounding the basket. Whether it’s jumping for rebounds or blocking shots from opponents, the Center is a primary component toward finding success in NBA 2K25. The road to success, however, can become quite tricky if you happen to find yourself with a bad build.
Here are all of the best NBA 2K25 Center Builds so that you can set yourself up to dominate the NBA 2K25 servers.
Glass Cleaner Build
This Glass Cleaner build is one of the most reliable builds available for NBA 2K25 Centers because it allows you to control the glass, strengthening your rebounding abilities. While an 83 Defensive Rebound score is lower than the 96 Offensive Rebound, you will hardly lose rebounds due to the badges attached to this build.
Additionally, this build allows players the ability to make plays and even have some opportunities with a 79 Three-Point Shot for uncontested shots. Overall, this is the most reliable NBA 2K25 Center Build.
- Height: 7’0″
- Weight: 241 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’5″
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 76
- Driving Layup: 49
- Driving Dunk: 69
- Standing Dunk: 90
- Post Control: 61
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 69
- Three-Point Shot: 79
- Free Throw: 57
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 87
- Ball Handle: 52
- Speed With Ball: 31
Defense
- Interior Defense: 77
- Perimeter Defense: 41
- Steal: 67
- Block: 93
Rebounding
- Offensive Rebound: 96
- Defensive Rebound: 83
Physicals
- Speed: 71
- Agility: 51
- Strength: 91
- Vertical: 83
Other NBA 2K25 Center Builds
While the Glass Cleaner build will be your most reliable option, players looking for variety can do so through other builds below.
3-Level Scoring NBA 2K25 Center Build
- Height: 7’3″
- Weight: 244 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’8″
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 87
- Driving Layup: 70
- Driving Dunk: 57
- Standing Dunk: 95
- Post Control: 79
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 83
- Three-Point Shot: 78
- Free Throw: 60
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 75
- Ball Handle: 30
- Speed With Ball: 25
Defense
- Interior Defense: 88
- Perimeter Defense: 38
- Steal: 43
- Block: 84
Rebounding
- Offensive Rebound: 92
- Defensive Rebound: 85
Physicals
- Speed: 55
- Agility: 44
- Strength: 84
- Vertical: 72
This NBA 2K25 build has players max out their Center’s height, which offers more variety in this game compared to previous iterations. While you are still very slow with 55 speed, you are still well-rounded in other areas like playmaking, shooting, and most importantly, rebounds. With this build, your focuses are centered around being a scorer in close perimeter shots. Otherwise, you can always default back to a reliable 78 Three-Point Shot.
Are you even an NBA 2K25 Center Build
Remember how the previous builds provided you with the option to shoot three-pointers? Well, this build makes the three-point shot your primary focus. While rebounds may be a bit tough to contest and win, you will be able to throw opponents off with the incredible positional mismatch that this build offers. This build is perfect for players who prefer an unorthodox approach to the Center position as this will be your flexible option for shooting numerous mid-range shots and three-pointers. So if you want your center to play like the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant, this build is perfect for you.
- Height: 6’10”
- Weight: 234 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’10”
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 86
- Driving Layup: 85
- Driving Dunk: 87
- Standing Dunk: 57
- Post Control: 61
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 93
- Three-Point Shot: 86
- Free Throw: 70
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 78
- Ball Handle: 75
- Speed With Ball: 67
Defense
- Interior Defense: 74
- Perimeter Defense: 47
- Steal: 73
- Block: 84
Rebounding
- Offensive Rebound: 60
- Defensive Rebound: 85
Physicals
- Speed: 77
- Agility: 65
- Strength: 83
- Vertical: 75
Defense Wins Championships NBA 2K25 Center Build
No matter what, do not shoot anything outside the perimeter of the basketball hoop with this build. While you are amazing at finishing shots near the basket, the offense will not be your primary tool with this build. Instead, players should place their focus on being an amazing defensive center with this NBA 2K25 build. Your 73 Perimeter Defense is leaps and bounds higher than any other on this list while your 81 Strength and 83 Vertical set you up to block multiple shots from opponents. While your 60 Offensive Rebound isn’t anything spectacular, your defense will win games on its own.
- Height: 6’10”
- Weight: 234 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’6″
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 73
- Driving Layup: 70
- Driving Dunk: 89
- Standing Dunk: 81
- Post Control: 48
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 33
- Three-Point Shot: 25
- Free Throw: 57
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 78
- Ball Handle: 49
- Speed With Ball: 47
Defense
- Interior Defense: 84
- Perimeter Defense: 73
- Steal: 73
- Block: 97
Rebounding
- Offensive Rebound: 75
- Defensive Rebound: 85
Physicals
- Speed: 77
- Agility: 71
- Strength: 81
- Vertical: 83
These are all the NBA 2K25 Center Builds that we have outlined for you to help kickstart your journey toward Center stardom. Those looking for more guides should be sure to check out our NBA2K25 MyCareer Guide, Virtual Currency Guide, and Locker Codes Guide to maximize your NBA 2K25 experience.