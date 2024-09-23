Best Players for Evolutions in EA FC 25
Evolutions are a new addition to EA FC and FC 25 brings a lot more depth to the feature. This year, players can do more than just upgrade their players, but also add a new look to their cards through specific evolutions.
However, the main goal of an Evolution is to upgrade your favorite player's stats. There’s a catch though, each evolution has requirements, and can only be completed once. This year EA SPORTS have reduced the number of entry requirements for each evolution, making it a little easier to choose the right players. But, to give you some help when deciding who to use, here’s the best players for Evolutions in EA FC 25.
Best Players for All Evolutions in EA FC 25
While some evolutions provide just a visual change to your card, this guide will only focus on evolutions which upgrade the stats of the card.
From Box-to-Box
From Box-to-Box is a free evolution which will increase the overall abilities of a CM card, while also adding Relentless and the Box-to-Box+ player role.
Best Players
- Frank Yannick Kessie
- Dominik Szoboszlai
- Thomas Lemar
- Seko Fofana
- Tijjani Reijnders
Frank Yannick Kessie is the standout option here and he’s a cheap pickup on the market, but also has excellent stats. After completing the evolution, Kessie will have 81 Pace, 81 Dribbling, 82 Defending and 90 Physical, making him an incredible defensive midfielder.
The Octopus
The Octopus evolution costs 50,000 Coins or 750 FC Points, so it is expensive for the start of the game. However, the upgrades it provides are definitely worth the price.
Best Players
- Rodrigo Bentancur
- Jerdy Schouten
- Youri Tielemans
- Ryan Gravenberch
Following the evolution, Rodrigo Bentancur would have 79 Pace (an increase of 12), 85 Dribbling and 84 Physical, making him a great all round midfield player. However, the cost of this evolution may put some players off, especially with great base cards available on the market at a fraction of the cost.
Club Member Reward
The Club Member Reward evolution is exclusive for FC Club Members. To be an FC Club Member, you must have played EA FC 24 last year.
Best Players
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo
- Danilo
- Reece James
- Diogo Dalot
This evolution is great for fans of the Premier League as a ton of excellent options exist for this evolution. Reece James is our favorite, as completing the evolution would see his overall rating increase to 84, with a buff to all stats across the board. This evolution would also increase his pace to 82, making him a great wingback for your squad.
That’s everything you need to know about the best evolutions in EA FC 25. If you’re looking to build the best squad however, you’ll need the best formations & custom tactics too.