The Best Rookies In Madden 25
New year new faces. That's one of the beauties of professional sports, especially the NFL. It's not all about the preestablished legendary players who have already solidified their team as one of the best teams. It's also about the new young players coming fresh out of college and coming into the big leagues wide eyed and full of optimism that they can turn a terrible garbage franchise around with their sheer talent alone.
Most notably are the quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye who despite being picked 1, 2, and 3 are not actually rated very highly. Madden veterans will know that this is normal. EA typically rates rookie quarterbacks lower than other positions because they tend to develop a lot faster and their ratings will change quicker.
With all that being said, here are your top 5 rookies in Madden 25:
1. Marvin Harrison Jr, 79
2. Joe Alt, 79
3. JC Latham, 78
4. Olu Fashanu, 78
5. Brock Bowers, 78
1. Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Arizona Cardinals | 79 Overall
While there were more conversations about where Marvin Harrison Jr was truly the best player, or even best WR, in the draft as we got closer and closer to draft night, he was generally considered the consensus best player in the entire draft and a potential generational talent at the wide receiver position.
It should come as no surprise he's tied up there as the highest-rated rookie in Madden 25. He's more than deserving of it based on his draft hype and potential ceiling.
2. Joe Alt, OT, Los Angeles Chargers | 79 Overall
One thing that will become apparent as we get further down this list is that first round offensive linemen rate very highly amongst rookies. Joe Alt was easily viewed as the best offensive lineman in this draft and it was no shocker that he was the first one taken.
Offensive linemen are never exciting draft picks and many Chargers fans preferred the Chargers take an electric playmaker like Malik Nabers (taken one pick later by the New York Giants). Still, the Chargers went with the tackle instead. Given how highly touted Joe Alt was by basically every single draft analyst and the generally higher ratings that high draft pick lineman tend to get, his 79 overall rating should come as no surprise.
3. JC Latham, OT, Tennessee Titans | 78 Overall
In at number three is an offensive tackle from Alabama. The last Alabama OT taken this high in the draft was Evan Neal, and he is probably about as effective at blocking NFL pass rushers as a 3-year-old with a sock 'em bopper yelling stop would be, but hey here's to hoping JC Latham is different.
He clocks in with a 78, a high rating for a rookie which makes sense given he's an OL.
4. Olu Fashanu, OT, New York Jets | 78 Overall
Another OT comes in at number four with the New York Jets' 11th overall pick Olu Fashanu. Fashanu was a great player in college and was the third-best OT in this draft, according to ESPN, and was the third OT taken in this draft.
Just like the offensive linemen above him, his high overall of 78 is more of a reflection of his position and draft spot than necessarily his talent compared to other rookies, since as we've established, offensive linemen are generally rated higher and positions like quarterback are generally rated lower as rookies.
5. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders | 78 Overall
It's not extremely often a tight end gets taken in the top 15 of the NFL draft and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers did it by getting selected 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. Bowers was one of the more hyped and talked about prospects coming into this draft with many mocks having him taken even higher in the top 10.
With how much hype surrounded him heading into the draft, getting a 78 overall is hardly surprising.