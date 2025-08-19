Best Teams to Rebuild Into Super Bowl Champions in Madden NFL 26
A lot of gamers like to challenge their general manager skills in Madden with rebuilding the worst teams in the NFL and make them into Super Bowl champions in franchise mode.
Madden NFL 26 gives players plenty of options to pick from with a lot of team on the high end of 70's overall to low 80's overall. In the past, the game has been harsher on teams, but there has been a good balance of parity shown in this year's game.
For those who love a good challenge, who are the best teams to rebuild that won't take long with the right moves?
Related Article: Only Use These Best Defensive Playbooks in Madden NFL 26
Top 5 NFL Teams to Rebuild in Madden NFL 26
1. New York Giants (79 Overall)
Top Overall Rated Players
Dexter Lawrence, DT (97 Overall)
Andrew Thomas, LT (88 Overall)
Malik Nabers, WR (87 Overall)
Bobby Okereke, MLB (86 Overall)
Brian Burns, RE (86 Overall)
The good part about rebuilding the Giants is their defense is pretty stacked led by Lawrence II with a 97 overall. Gamers will have to do some work with the offense and continuing to make it better and build the team around Nabers and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. It's better to start Dart right away than let Russell Wilson start at QB to see if Dart will develop to a Superstar X-Factor or be a bust.
2. Tennessee Titans (80 Overall)
Top Overall Rated Players
Jeffery Simmons, DT (92 Overall)
Kevin Zeitler, RG (91 Overall)
Tony Pollard, RB (86 Overall)
L'Jarius Sneed, CB (84 Overall)
Calvin Ridley, WR (81 Overall)
This one will be the most challenging of the teams on the list as the Titans really don't have a ton of top talent outside of Simmons and Zeitler. If gamers can develop a 72 overall rookie quarterback Cam Ward into a superstar, it will change the direction of the rebuild. It all falls on Ward's development so players shouldn't wait too long for him to be the franchise quarterback as they can go find a free agent QB who can get them into the playoffs in a rough AFC South division.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (79 Overall)
Top Overall Rated Players
Josh Hines-Allen, RE (90 Overall)
Foyesade Oluokun, MLB (87 Overall)
Devin Lloyd, ROLB (85 Overall)
Brian Thomas Jr., WR (84 Overall)
Travis Hunter, CB (84 Overall)
Let's face it, Hunter alone makes the Jaguars a great team to rebuild. His ability to play wide receiver and cornerback is a dream scenario for any rebuild as two starters on each side of the ball with one play. The young talent the team has is irresistible as well with Hines-Allen, Thomas, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence all can set Jacksonville up with success if developed correctly and winning games consistently.
4. Indianapolis Colts (81 Overall)
Top Overall Rated Players
Quenton Nelson, LG (92 Overall)
DeForest Buckner, DT (88 Overall)
Jonathan Taylor, RB (88 Overall)
Kenny Moore II, CB (88 Overall)
Charvarius Ward, CB (87 Overall)
The most challenging part of rebuilding the Colts is that their quarterback situation is a mess, with Anthony Richardson Sr. having a 72 overall rating and Daniel Jones having a 69 overall rating. Besides that, Indianapolis should have a great running game with running back Jonathan Taylor, an 88 overall, and left guard Quenton Nelson, the highest-rated player on the team, with a 92 overall. If gamers can find a suitable quarterback, this team can be a playoff contender within two years.
5. New York Jets (81 Overall)
Top Overall Rated Players
Sauce Gardner, CB (94 Overall)
Quinnen Williams, DT (91 Overall)
Garrett Wilson, WR (86 Overall)
Alijah Vera-Tucker, RG (84 Overall)
Breece Hall, RB (84 Overall)
Jets quarterback Justin Fields might just be a 74 overall, but his athleticism can easily make him a dangerous player to play in the game. New York has a lot of young talent and a good defensive playbook to use thanks to new head coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets have good enough talent that they could be competitive from the first season.
Related Article: Everything You Need to Know About Passing in Madden 26: Controls, Types, and more
Esports Impact
Every NFL team has good talent around them, but the best teams to rebuild are the ones who have a lot of young talent. Another thing to watch out for is how many players have "Hidden Talent". Those are the ones gamers go after as if they play them often early on and play well, they will have potential to develop faster.
The depth of franchise mode helps with making rebuilds better to do with more freedoms with player scouting, trading, and player contracts. Most teams in the game can become contenders, but knowing who has the best young talent will make the different in how long it takes.
Related Article: Madden Championship Series 11th Season Full Schedule and How to Enter