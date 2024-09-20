Best Wonderkids to Sign in EA FC 25 Career Mode
EA FC 25 has just been released for early access pre-orders, and as a result, many fans are jumping into Career Mode for the first time. This year, we have some incredible talent that you can sign for your squad, including players like Lamine Yamal, Endrick, and more. If you’re looking to plan for the future in your Career Mode save, here’s the best Wonderkids in EA FC 25.
EA FC 25 Best Wonderkids - Highest Career Mode Potential
- Lamine Yamal (81 OVR) – 94 Potential
- Melchie Dumonay (83 OVR) – 91 Potential
- Endrick (78 OVR) – 91 Potential
- Arda Güler (78 OVR) – 90 Potential
- Warren Zaire-Emery (80 OVR) – 90 Potential
- Vicky López (73 OVR) – 90 Potential
- Linda Caicedo (79 OVR) – 90 Potential
- Gavi (83 OVR) – 90 Potential
- Salma Paralluelo (79 OVR) – 90 Potential
- Balde (81 OVR) – 90 Potential
Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal is one of the most hyped players in world football in 2024. Following an exceptional showing at the 2023 EURO’s, Yamal is expected to become one of Football’s greatest in the future. The 17-year-old performed extremely well for Spain in the international competition and carried that form into the club season with a goal in the Champions League. However, as he’s at Barcelona and plays regularly, he might be a tough signing in Career Mode.
Endrick
Endrick is another player who’s expected to hit the heights of Ronaldo and Messi in the coming years. After signing for Real Madrid this season, Endrick already has a goal in the Champions League, and he doesn’t lack confidence. However, just like Yamal, it may be hard to convince him to leave the Spanish Capital.
Related Article: EA FC 25 TOTW 1 - Messi, Yamal & Adeyemi
Warren Zaire-Emery
Zaire-Emery may be much easier to sign than the likes of Yamal or Endrick due to his reduced playing time at PSG. However, that doesn’t mean he’s any worse of a player. Zaire-Emery played a pivotal role in PSG’s Champions League campaign last season, and will be a great addition to any squad in EA FC 25.
Arda Güler
Potentially one of the most underrated players in the list, Arda Güler has had a quick rise to football fame in recent years. The tricky midfielder will bring skill and flair to any EA FC 25 Career Mode squad, and might be an easy signing due to high compeititon for playing time at his club.
That’s the best wonderkids in EA FC 25 Career Mode with the highest potential. This means that with the right training schedule and performances on the pitch, these players will hit that rating at their peak age. This is different for each position, with Wingers likely to peak at a younger age than a center back. However, all of these players in EA FC 25 Career Mode have a potential of 90 rated or higher, so if you can get them in your squad early you’ll have some incredible talent. If you’re looking to build your squad even more, check out our article on the best free agents in EA FC 25.