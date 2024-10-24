CFB 25 Patch Notes — The Biggest Update Yet
The return of the college football video game franchise has been a rocky one, but definitely a success overall. After a decade of waiting, a Supreme Court ruling, and lots of money being spent, fans finally got another entry into the beloved and never forgotten franchise and many people have come back to play the new title.
The October 24 update is one of the biggest updates EA Sports College Football 25 has received yet. Let's take a deeper look into what the developers have done.
What Areas of the Game Have Seen Changes?
A variety of different areas of CFB25 have been touched in this update. Here is every aspect of the game that's seen changes:
Let's take a deeper dive into the specific changes made to each area.
Gameplay
Gameplay is where the majority of changes/fixes in this update are. Here's a general synopsis of all the gameplay changes that came in this update:
- Updated Ability Loadouts to better reflect current performances of players
- Made option pitches more consistent
- Fixed a bug with the Aftershock ability
- Fixed various issues with the Coverage Shell mechanic
- Fixed various issues causing defenses to not line up properly
- Fixed bugs with Pass Blocking and made Pass Blocking more consistent
- Various miscellaneous bug fixes
Dynasty
Dynasty is one of CFB 25's biggest and most in depth modes. Most of the changes in this update are general fixes to issues within the dynasty mode, however, there are a couple of changes that will impact dynasty gameplay as well.
- Fixed a Power lineman archetype bug
- Updated Bryant-Denny Stadium to be Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in game
- Fixed news story issues
- Fixed various recruiting issues
- Increased how much wear and tear is recovered each week
- The right stick can now be used to view different recruits in the recruiting board
College Ultimate Team
Ultimate Team is one of EA's biggest money makers and CUT has certainly been no different. CUT received a decent amount of fixes and changes in this update. Here are some highlights:
- Play A Friend has been added as a mode
- The AP limit has been increased to 12
- Aftershock now costs 5 AP instead of 2 so that 4 DL with Aftershock is no longer possible
- Fixed issues preventing certain player combinations from being possible
- Travis Hunter can now be used as a WR and a CB at the same time
- Fixed A LOT of UI bugs
Road To Glory
Road To Glory is another one of the CFB franchise's most iconic modes. It received almost zero changes in this update. Here's everything EA did to road to glory in this update:
- Fixed various scenarios
- Removed a pickup basketball scenario that was triggering too often
That's all the changes that came to road to glory in this update.
Presentation & UI
In addition to gameplay and game mode fixes, they've also made changes to team presentations. Here's an overview:
- Added new uniform pieces for a variety of schools including but not limited to: Miami, Cal, Oregon, Air Force, Texas A&M
- Updated uniforms that were already in the game for Ohio State, SMU, Kent State, New Mexico, Washington State, and Florida Atlantic
- Added 718 new players
- Added a Nissan Stadium to the game for use in competitions
- Updated the ratings for a variety of players and teams
Team Builder
Team builder is only receiving one change, but it's a big change. EA has announced that they're partnering with Adobe to implement Adobe Express directly into the Team Builder experience. Adobe Express is an AI art generator that will be usable in Team Builder for generating team logos. This feature does require and Adobe account to use.
For a more comprehensive look at each and every individual change that has came with this update, check out the official patch notes released by EA.