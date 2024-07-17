Is the EA College Football 25 Server Down? Server Status Guide
EA servers went down this morning at 6AM eastern for routine maintenance. The update disabled all online game modes.
According to Down Detector, players began to report outages shortly before 7AM. EA has not yet announced when the servers will be back up, though outage reports appeared to slow down after 9AM.
How to Check EA College Football 25 Server Status
You can check real time reports on any possible server outages by using Down Detector here.
For specific updates on the EA Sports College Football 25 servers, follow DFB Direct on Twitter.
You can also follow EA Help for regular updates on maintenance, server status, and online connectivity issues.
For example, the account recently reported a connection issue for Dynasy Mode in CFB 25 along with a potential solution for offline play.
Published