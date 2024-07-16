CFB25: All Game Modes Explained
The time has finally arrived! New college football action after a decade-long wait that required a Supreme Court ruling to bring it to an end. With the upcoming wide release of EA Sports College Football 25, the beloved franchise is reborn on the current generation of consoles.
Some people have been dreaming of this moment for a decade and know exactly what they're going to do as soon as they get into it for the first time. Others may find it difficult to pick where to start. We're going to be breaking down each game mode for you, to help you decide what to play first and what to play last because you're going to want to play them all.
Game Modes
The game modes in CFB 25 are:
1. Play Now
2. Road To Glory
3. Dynasty
4. Road To the College Football Playoff
5. College Ultimate Team
1. Play Now
Play now is exactly what it says it is. You play now. There is no gimmick, no longevity, no features. You pick what team you want to play, what team you want to play against, the difficulty, stadium, whether it's a national championship or not, etc.
This is the mode you hop into the learn the game's mechanics, experiment with different plays in an actual game environment, mess around with friends, and other things of that nature.
2. Road To Glory
Road To Glory and Dynasty are the bread and butter of the college football video games. In Road to Glory, you create and control a single player. You can select from 5 positions: QB, HB, WR, CB, or MLB. You make your player and control your player to try and become the next all-time great CFB player.
Road to Glory in CFB25 will not see you play high school football games to determine how good of a recruit you are. Instead, you just select whether you want to be a 5-star, 4-star, 3-star, or 2-star recruit.
This game places a greater emphasis on balancing the life of a student athlete than previous titles did. You are not just a football player, you are also a student, and member of the community. You have to manage your studying and your socializing. You can even become academically ineligible.
3. Dynasty
Dynasty is the other core pillar of the old college football games. In dynasty, you select a team you want to coach and decide whether you want to be the head coach, offensive coordinator, or defensive coordinator. You can use an existing coach or make a new one.
The goal of dynasty is to take your program to new heights and dominate the college football world through exceptional recruiting and coaching. You have to manage recruiting incoming freshmen and 2 of the new 7 deadly sins. NIL and the transfer portal.
Just like in real life, properly managing your NIL endeavors, the transfer portal, and incoming recruiting classes will be crucial to ensuring your team can consistently compete for a national championship and your school won't fire you.
4. Road To the College Football Playoff
A brand new mode introduced in CFB25 is the 'Road to the CFP' mode. In this mode, This mode serves as CFB25's competitive mode. You pick a team to play as and earn ranked points by beating other players.
The goal is to climb your way to the top and make the college football playoff. You can take a powerhouse to make it easier or you can represent your favorite school and try your hardest. Playing as a better team won't earn you as many points. Worse teams will give you more ranked points which incentivizes not abusing the best players.
5. College Ultimate Team
Madden's go to competitive mode, Ultimate Team will be alive and well in CFB25. Functionally, it is the exact same thing as MUT. It does have the nice addition of more solo features for players who are not interested in going against real opponents.
If you're unfamiliar with how UT works, you can do challenges to earn players (or buy packs with real money), and then you put together the best possible team you can. There are no restriction locks for which teams players come from.
The goal is to take the best players from every position, regardless of school, and put them together on the field together.