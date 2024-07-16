When Can You Play EA College Football 25?
College Football 25 has arrived for deluxe edition or greater owners. For everyone else, it's right around the corner. We've got you covered with everything you need to know about when and how you can play the return of one of gaming's long lost great franchises.
With all 134 D1-FBS teams available to play and over 1000 real players, the game's got all the CFB experiences you could ever want. There's so much to do in the upcoming title, you'll want to hop in as soon as you can to get started so you have enough time to accomplish everything you want.
Committed to not just making this a Madden clone like many people, justifiably, feared when it was announced, EA has also added a variety of things to the game modes in order to give it a unique college feel.
When You Can Play It
CFB25 will have a global release this upcoming Friday. EA College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024 at midnight EDT. You can see a full breakdown of various time zones below:
Time Zone
Release Time
Los Angeles (PDT)
21:00 (9 p.m.) on July 18
New York (EST)
00:00 (12 a.m.) on July 19
London (BST)
05:00 (5 a.m.) on July 19
Berlin (CEST)
06:00 (6 a.m.) on July 19
Tokyo (JST)
13:00 (1 p.m.) on July 19
Sydney (AEST)
14:00 (2 p.m.) on July 19
Where Can You Play It
Unlike Madden 25, CFB25 will NOT be available on old gen consoles. You can NOT play CFB25 on any Xbox One or PS4. It will also NOT be available on PC.
If you want to play CFB25, you will have to play on an Xbox Series S or X or a PlayStation 5. Given the old gen versions of Madden are very restrictive and lacking of new content and features, and new content and features are the entire point of CFB25, it's understandable why EA chose to leave out the previous generation of consoles.
Now why did they choose to leave out PC? Well, sports games historically don't sell well on PC and Madden 24 ran like garbage on Steam, at least, so EA probably just doesn't view a PC port as worth the hassle for CFB25.
What's New In CFB25
As mentioned, EA is adamant that CFB25 and the CFB series moving forward, will not just be a Madden clone and will feel unique to the college experience. They've gone about doing this by implementing an emphasis on STUDENT in student athlete.
In the Road To Glory game mode, for example, you'll have to juggle your academics and study life off the field and can become academically ineligible. You can also get invited to parties by girls and blocked for responding like a weirdo, which is hilarious.
In NCAA14, there was not much to do in Road To Glory beyond just playing football and trying to be the best player in the country. In CFB25, you'll have to try your best to be the total package. Not only the best player on the field, but also the best in the classroom, and in the locker room.
In Madden, you're an athlete. In CFB25, you're a student athlete. The game appears to do a solid job at capturing that distinction.