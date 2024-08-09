Huge Fixes in CFB25 Title Update - Patch Notes
It was reasonable to assume that, in 2024, a major video game release would come at the expense of an unfinished, unpolished, and poorly tested game. EA Sports College Football 25 was no different as it has been incredibly broken since launch. A buggy and annoying experience that had the foundation of a fun game below it. With the title update released today (August 8), the game seems to have finally reached a good state.
Gameplay
- Added 8 new shotgun formations (see which teams can use them here)
- Tuning and logic enhancements to pursuits (the goal is to make pursuit angles better while also making the recruit rating matter more)
- Less broken tackles from behind
- Fixed various rare broken play bugs
- Fixed a bug with offensive players lining up too far outside in certain formations
- Fixed a variety of custom playbook issues
- Fixed an issue that caused spiking the ball in online modes to not work
- The Speed Option Running Back will follow the QB longer
- AI QBs will make more lob passes on deep balls instead of bullet passes
- AI QBs will be less aggressive based on awareness rating
- AI OL will get less illegal man downfield penalties on RPO plays
- DBs can shed blocks on the perimeter better
- Increased speed penalty when running out of stamina
- QBs scrambling behind the line of scrimmage drain stamina faster
- Improved QB contain
- Fixed man coverage shading to properly reward the player
- Adjusted false start chances when making pre-snap adjustments
- Fixed the Wildcat Unbalanced Motion Zone play
- Reduced the effectiveness of multiple laterals in one play.
- Adjusted the thresholds to get the best juke and spin moves.
- Fixed press animations working to counter the Takeoff Ability
- Updated pass protection mechanics for running backs
Abilities
- Made Platinum tier abilities more distinct looking from Silver tier abilities.
- Rebalanced the Gold and Platinum tiers of the Juke and Spin abilities.
- Rebalanced the Platinum tier of th extender ability which uncludes not firing on QB designed run plays.
- Slight balancing updates to the Gold and Platinum tiers of the Quick Jump ability.
Dynasty
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to have more than 20 created coaches at one time in an online Dynasty League.
- Various fixes around score summaries and Box Scores.
- Various fixes for News Stories.
- Introduced a new Playoff Bracket Screen.
- Updated Texas/Oklahoma Rivalry data.
- Nerfed the FCS teams like crazy
- Fixed an issue where Wear and Tear did not work on FCS teams and they were getting hurt too much in gameplay
- Reduced dynamic attendance penalties for playing FCS teams.
- Increased dynamic attendance in rivalry games.
- Retuned Toughest Places to Play formula to reduce the impact that large stadiums have on Toughest Places to Play and increase the value of filling the stadium and winning games at home historically:
- Reduced impact of raw crowd size.
- Increased impact of historical win rate.
- Increased impact of attendance rate.
- Updated Right hand panel in Stadium Atmosphere Grade on My School screen to accurately reflect the Toughest Places to Play at all times.
- Increased the accumulation of Pride stickers, particularly for defensive players and offensive linemen.
- Reduced the Chance to Transfer Penalty for players rated below 90 OVR.
- Updated Coach Talents on Wyoming Offensive Coordinator.
- Defensive Schemes and Playbooks for the following teams have been updated:
USC
UCLA
Mississippi State
Texas Tech
UConn
Miami
Memphis
Nevada
North Carolina
Notre Dame
Oregon State
San Jose State
TCU
Texas A&M
Troy
UMass
- Updating your coach’s playbook in the Schemes and Playbooks screen will now update your team’s scheme and should be reflected in Team Needs.
- Fixed an issue where Offensive Linemen would appear in the Preseason Heisman Watch in future seasons.
- Updated the Heisman Watch logic to reduce the value of receiving TDs.
Recruiting
- Reduced the number of QB prospects teams were going after.
- Reduced the number of 4 and 5 stars being ignored early in the season.
- Increased the number of players that the AI will pursue at one time.
Visits
- Fixed an issue preventing a visit from being scheduled for specific recruits.
- Fixed an issue that kept visits scheduled even if a recruit was removed from the board.
- Fixed an issue allowing for more than 4 scheduled visits per week.
- Visit influences have been changed:
- Removed initial influence when scheduling a visit.
- Increased disparity between winning and losing a game during a visit.
- Tuned the logic for game stakes to better account for ranked teams.
- Increased the penalty for choosing a visit activity that the team does not have a high grade in or the player is not interested in.
SuperSim
- Increased handoff rate for RPOs
- Increased weight of Conference Prestige when determining the polls
- CFP poll logic more accurately reflects the media/coaches polls.
Custom Conferences/Custom Schedules
- Fixed divisions being turned off even if selected to be on.
- Fixed an issue causing the Independents Tab to disappear.
- Addressed UI issues in the C-USA and PAC-12 championship games.
- Addressed UI issues for Dynasty Team Select UI correctly respecting custom conference moves.
- Updated text on the Team Header in the Custom Schedules screen.
Road To Glory
- Added another scenario and more NIL content.
- Fixed rare bug of being shown the wrong rewards from what you actually received.
- Stopped users from being able to get max skill points after completing a practice.
- Fixed a position battle crash.
- Reworked Wear and Tear.
- Bug fix on Mental abilities during character creation.
- Meter Mental Progress is now properly tracked during bye weeks.
- It is now possible to lose Coach Trust after reaching maximum Coach Trust.
- Fixed Coach Trust UI issue.
- You can now upgrade your player during bye weeks.
- Fixed UI issue for Weekly Energy.
- Made Mental Goals track correctly.
- Fixed Text Messages UI issues.
- Backing out of team selection when creating a RTG will no longer soft lock the mode.
- Players can no longer continue working on academics after graduating early.
Ultimate Team
- Generating 'Best Lineup' no longer changes visuals and playbooks.
- Various UI bug fixes.
- LOTS of UI bugs.
All of UT's changes were either fixing UI bugs or fixing issues causing crashes.
Presentation
- New uniforms for: Baylor, Oregon, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Bowling Green, Northwestern, UTEP, Boise State, New Mexico State, App State, Texas State, Louisiana, New Mexico, and South Alabama.
- Improvements made to a variety of team's uniforms for a more authentic appearance.
- Updates made to the following stadiums:
- Holiday Bowl
- Texas State
- Kansas
- Kennesaw State
- Oklahoma State
- Wake Forest
- UL-Monroe
- Nebraska
The USC mascot no longer disappears during the opening ceremony, the wrong mascots no longer appear randomly and the opening chants for Penn State, FSU, and Tennessee have been restored on Xbox Series S consoles.
Overall, there were a lot of great fixes and changes made in this patch. Whether it's enough to fully save an extremely broken game or not will remain to be seen, but at the very least this is significant improvement to core experience of CFB25.