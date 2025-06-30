EA Sports College Football 25 Releases Last Ultimate Team Grad Packs Before 26
EA Sports College Football 25 had a fantastic opening year for Ultimate Team at the college level. Players who enjoyed the Madden version were introduced to athletes who shone brightly in college before achieving success in the NFL. Whether the cards were from 2005 or 2025, there was a build that suited everyone.
As the year for EA College Football 25 comes to a close, Electronic Arts has released a series of Grad Ultimate Team cards featuring some of the top players from their college days. If you're looking for incredible 95 overall cards and higher to wrap up your Ultimate Team year, these packs are definitely worth checking out.
So far, these are the 99 overall players that were chosen for the last two volumes of Grad packs:
Vol. 1
- Shawn Asbury II, SS, Indiana University
- Lamareon James, CB, Texas Christian University
- Elijah Alston, RE, Miami
- Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- Marshawn Lynch, HB, Cal University
- Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
Vol. 2
- Tim Tebow, QB, University of Florida
- Paul Posluszny, MLB, Penn State
- Craig Woodson, FS, Cal University
- Jordan Moore, WR, Duke
- Darius Alexander, DT, University of Toledo
- Ben Scott, C, Nebraska University
There are no hints from the official CFB Ultimate Team social media account, but we can infer at least some positions that might be featured in the third and final iteration.
Outside of the Wide Receiver category, there has only been one card for each position. Here are some of the potions that could be added to the Grad's 99 club:
- FB
- LOLB
- ROLB
- RT
- LT
- LG
- RG
- RE
- LE
And of course, we could always see a 99 overall Kicker or Punter added in the final volume, but it's highly unlikely, given that multiple better and arguably more impactful positions are still available.
Esports Impact
Only a few days remain until EA Sports College Football 26 is released on July 10. However, this doesn't mean the current season is over. For those who prefer to wait to switch to the new title or who are still enjoying the current game, the new Grad cards could provide the extra incentive needed to create their ultimate team and succeed in the final challenges and Head-to-Head battles of the year. These cards will be the last ones added to the game before the new title arrives.
The Grad packs range from 390,000 to 1,200,000 Training Tokens.