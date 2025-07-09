The 10 Best Overall Teams in College Football 26: Dynasty Mode and more
The early release of College Football 26 is in full force, so now the biggest questions are who to play with and how to win with them.
This year's game saw more emphasis on the defense as most defensive overalls are better than the offenses. That hasn't stopped from the usual suspects being the best teams in the game.
We rank the top 10 best teams to play with in College Football 26 and the strategy in winning with them as the controlled team on the field.
Top 10 Teams to Play in College Football 26
1. Georgia Bulldogs (94 Overall)
Top Rated Players
- C.J. Allen, MIKE (94 Overall)
- Christen Miller, DT (93 Overall)
- KJ Bolden, S (92 Overall)
- Daylen Everette, CB (91 Overall)
- Oscar Delp, TE (90 Overall)
Georgia is not a top-heavy team, but the roster only has two players with under a 70 overall rating, so yes, this is an extremely deep group. Most positions have a backup that's at least a 73 overall and all five running backs are an 80 rating or higher. The Bulldogs have a 96 overall defense, which is the best in the game, and are loaded at every position. Good luck stopping this team.
2. Alabama Crimson Tide (94 Overall)
Top Rated Player
- Ryan Williams, WR (95 Overall)
- Kadyn Proctor, LT (95 Overall)
- Jaeden Roberts, RG (94 Overall)
- Deontae Lawson, SAM (93 Overall)
- Parker Brailsford, C (92 Overall)
The Crimson Tide has the opposite problem of Georgia, being very top-heavy with nine players boasting a 90 overall rating or higher. Alabama is a 94 across the board with offense, defense, and overall, but the offensive is as good as any position group in College Football 26. Williams' 99 acceleration and agility make it easy to throw deep balls all game long, as this Alabama team is more stacked than they were in last year's game.
3. Texas Longhorns (92 Overall)
Top Rated Players
- Anthony Hill Jr., MIKE (95 Overall)
- Colin Simmons, EDGE (94 Overall)
- Malik Muhammad, CB (92 Overall)
- Arch Manning, QB (92 Overall)
- Jack Endries, TE (92 Overall)
Another top-heavy team, Texas, will be fun to play with Manning at quarterback as he is tall and athletic to make every throw easy, as well as run out of the pocket when needed. The top three players are all on defense as this unit is a 94 overall. This is such a fun team to play if gamers can find the right receivers to throw it to, as the position group leaves some to be desired with a number one guy.
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (92 Overall)
Top Rated Players
- Jeremiyah Love, HB (95 Overall)
- Leonard Moore, CB (94 Overall)
- Drayk Bowen, MIKE (93 Overall)
- Aamil Wagner, RT (91 Overall)
- Malachi Fields, WR (91 Overall)
As long as Love gets the football, Notre Dame's offense will be easy to play with a stellar offensive line blocking the way. The quarterback situation is a nightmare with the best being an 80 overall, but every other position is deep and talented. It's Notre Dame's secondary that is the top unit on the defensive side of the ball. Notre Dame won't be the most exciting team, but it's almost a guarantee that they will win the time of possession.
5. Oregon Ducks (92 Overall)
Top Rated Players
- Dillon Thieneman, S (94 Overall)
- Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE (93 Overall)
- Makhi Hughes, HB (92 Overall)
- Isaiah World, LT (91 Overall)
- Teitum Tuioti, SAM (91 Overall)
Oregon is top-heavy with a strong defense that is a 94 overall rating. Both offense and defense is stacked with the only concern being at quarterback as Dante Moore with an 84 overall rating, but this roster is covered on all bases. The Ducks should have an easy time getting through the lower level teams and can compete with any five-star team in the game.
6. Texas A&M Aggies (91 Overall)
Top Rated Players
- Taurean York, WILL (95 Overall)
- Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, RG (93 Overall)
- Tyler Onyedim, DT (90 Overall)
- Cashius Howell, EDGE (90 Overall)
- Kevin Concepcion, WR (90 Overall)
Texas A&M's offense is among the deepest in College Football 26. Even the weakest position, quarterback, has an overall rating of 86. Marcel Reed has 90 speed and is a cheat code out of the pocket. The Aggies have a stellar offensive line and a solid overall defense. This could end up being a surprise team in simulation and a good team to play with, as it may catch people online off guard.
7. Ohio State Buckeyes (91 Overall)
Top Rated Players
- Jeremiah Smith, WR (98 Overall)
- Caleb Downs, S (97 Overall)
- Max Klare, TE (92 Overall)
- Carnell Tate, WR (91 Overall)
- Sonny Styles, WILL (91 Overall)
Of the elite teams, Ohio State is the one with a shaky quarterback situation up front, but at least Smith, Tate, and Klare are great pass catchers to throw it to, making life easy. The Buckeyes have one of the deepest defenses in the game led by safety Caleb Downs who will be great to move in the box on running downs. Outside of an average offensive line, Ohio State is primed for another strong year in the game.
8. Clemson Tigers (91 Overall)
Top Rated Players
- T.J. Parker, EDGE (95 Overall)
- Peter Woods, DT (94 Overall)
- Cade Klubnik, QB (94 Overall)
- Avieon Terrell, CB (92 Overall)
- Blake Miller, RT (92 Overall)
This Tigers defense is stacked on all three levels and is the best in the game. Despite having one of the top rated quarterbacks in the game, Cade Klubnik, Clemson had an up and down offense with weak spots on the left side of the line and lack of tight end talent. Don't expect to win a lot of shootouts, but the defense will hold strong enough to make 20 points a game the goal to win.
9. Miami Hurricanes (91 Overall)
Top Rated Players
- Francis Mauigoa, RT (95 Overall)
- Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE (92 Overall)
- Carson Beck, QB (91 Overall)
- Mark Fletcher Jr., RB (88 Overall)
- Charles Brantley, CB (88 Overall)
Well, there's no Cam Ward to run around with at quarterback, but Beck makes for the perfect pocket passer in Miami. The Hurricanes are solid overall, with some weaknesses being at wide receiver and the left side of the offensive line. Hammer the football with Fletcher on the ground and lean on the secondary to create turnovers and this Miami team could be dangerous to play with.
10. Florida Gators (89 Overall)
Top Rated Players
- Jake Slaughter, C (93 Overall)
- Caleb Banks, DT (92 Overall)
- Tyreak Sapp, EDGE (92 Overall)
- DJ Lagway, QB (90 Overall)
- Eugene Wilson, WR (90 Overall)
There are a plethora of 89 overall teams in the game, but Florida will be the most fun for one reason: Lagway. His 89 speed and 91 acceleration will make life easy when running out of the pocket. The biggest weakness to the Gators is at linebacker as they lack depth with six players and their only SAM is a 66 overall. Defense is still the strength of this fairly young team and will be able to win a few games with them.
Esports Impact
Not only is it important to understand who are the key players on each team to play with, but how to strategize against beating them in games. The way players were rated going into the 26 game was different from CFB 25 as defenses are stronger than offenses. Knowing the ins and outs of each team will only help gamers prepare to play online against the best.
