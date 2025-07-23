Major Update Coming to College Football 26 This Week: Patch Notes, Downtime
College Football 26 is about two weeks into its launch, and EA Sports developers are hard at work improving the game.
A new title update for the game will be released, featuring the first Campus Huddle for gamers. They stated that the update would be released on Thursday, with a focus on gameplay, Dynasty, Road to Glory, and events in Ultimate Team.
Here is a first look at what is being changed and modified within the first title update to College Football 26:
What Updates Are Coming to College Football 26?
Gameplay was one of the biggest focuses for the update to the game coming up, There were issues fixed with the following problems:
- Play art remained visible after the snap when using Home Field Advantage
- Player freezes in place during hit stick
- Stunts and twists are being prevented when selecting from the play-call menu for online games only
- Problem with catching animations when clicking and taking control of the player during the route
- Tuning and animation fixes with tackling
- Game stability improvements
- Issue with blockers on Power O play with first move going in the wrong direction
Dynasty mode also got some attention from the developers with fixes throughout. Here are those issues that have been resolved in the popular game mode:
- Decrease in rain games in Dynasty and Road to Glory
- Less cold weather and snow games in warm climates
- Starters in their junior year deciding to transfer due to playing time as a dealbreaker
- Only the IBL column was showing fullbacks in the redshirt players spreadsheet
- There was an issues with players not being able to enter free practice
- Games freezing during overtime while playing in the moments
There was only one issue within Road to Glory that was also added. The developers fixed an issue with pre-order bonus would apply to the start of the second season after the player was redshirted.
Ultimate Team also saw some fixes, including improvements to campaigns, with the leaderboard being a new addition. They will be adding new types of events for players, as this will encourage them to build their best teams within the team requirements. It also mentioned that players can head to the event to find information on live events actively happening. Players will also be able to browse different events from the lineup screen. One last update from the mode is the improvement of the progress and rewards screens.
The game's presentation is also seeing updates, with adjustments made to the first-down rousers at Michigan. Opposing players can no longer do the Gator Chomp on the field. Nebraska's "Throw Bones" celebration will now only be used on defense. Missouri State and Delaware won't have generic coloring in the end zones of bowl and playoff games. Texas State's cannon touchdown is in the correct location now. Lastly, camera obstructions were fixed.
When Can Gamers Expect the Updates to Occur?
While no timetable for when the updates will happen has been announced, EA Sports typically releases them in the morning to avoid the heaviest traffic with games. Their last server update occurred early in the morning, and it was down for a brief period. The night owls might feel the effects, but most gamers won't take too much of a hit.
Esports Impact
Ultimate Team received a nice makeover with updates, which will help gamers check live events and results more easily. Gameplay and Dynasty also received some cosmetic changes early on, which will help improve the game's feel and make it more realistic. There will continue to be glitches that need to be fixed, but at least the major ones were taken care of for the time being.
