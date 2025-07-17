College Football 26 Dynasty Mode Receives First Update
This past week has been all first for College Football 26 as EA Sports makes big updates to the game.
Thursday morning, the servers were down for maintenance, so all online modes and Team Builder were unavailable. Part of those updates also saw changes made to Dynasty Mode. This is the first time since the game's release last week that the mode is seeing an update.
Some of the updates introduced with Dynasty Mode include skill caps, position changes, coach points, and additional features. Here's a look at everything that got updated with the game mode:
What Updates Occurred in Dynasty Mode?
Player's positions can change in Dynasty Mode without any penalty being applied to their skill caps. The following position groups are available to be switched within the groupings:
- Running Back (HB, FB)
- Offensive line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)
- Defensive line (Left EDGE, Right EDGE, DT)
- Linebacker (SAM, MIKE, WILL)
- Defensive Back (CB, FS, SS)
- Specialist (K,P)
Recruits who are classified with the "Athlete" position can set their initial position without it impacting the player's skill group caps.
The way new skill caps work for players will depend on their development trait and school classification. Younger players will have higher skill caps at their new positions since they are still young and have more years of eligibility.
Coach Points were updated in the mode. Gamers were exploiting it as they were able to retire and create a new character to use those points. The game has addressed this, as players won't be able to use it in that capacity.
There is also another update, as the impact of the Reach Your Potential ability (Motivator Tier 1) has been reduced to improve coaching ability and recruiting balance. They did leave a note that it will affect the influence given to recruits when the player hits a skill group cap at their position.
These changes will only affect online Dynasty files. Those that have already been created will have these updates included. The changes will be coming to offline Dynasty files in the future.
Esports Impact
Those playing online Dynasty Mode saved files will be happy to see the small updates to it. There have been complaints of other issues within Dynasty Mode that were not addressed in this update, including the mode crashing randomly.
These changes will help prevent gamers from being penalized for moving their players' positions, as depth can be an issue if the recruiting season doesn't go well. Coach Points and abilities leveling up will be more balanced and make it more realistic, as it should be.
