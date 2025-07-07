How to Win the Recruiting Battle: College Football 26 Dynasty Mode Guide
Dynasty Mode in College Football 26 has received a much-needed update, making it a deeper experience.
One of the most critical aspects of the mode is recruiting, which has become more essential than ever. With the emergence of the transfer portal, being able to bring in top freshmen while finding those veterans to add can turn the following season from a dud to a playoff spot.
This guide will cover everything you need to know about recruiting in Dynasty mode, including the best strategies for finding top talent without wasting time on all five-star prospects. Get ready to discover three-star and four-star talents who can become the next great players for the school gamers control.
Getting Started with Recruiting
The first thing gamers will have to decide on with recruiting, even before looking at the actual prospects, is which backstory to pick for the head coach of the school. There are three options to pick from when creating a coach in Dynasty Mode:
- Motivator (more of a focus on player development and the culture of the school)
- Recruiter (attract better talent and get them to commit to the school faster)
- Tactician (player's ratings are better on gameday)
Everyone's initial instinct would be to select Recruiter to gain a boost ahead of time, but it actually won't benefit gamers. If the player is controlling a smaller school, this will be the case more than ever, as it will still take time to recruit top players, as winning games is the most critical part of being a good recruiter. The recommendation is to start with Motivator so that the current team can get better late in the season and beyond, and then grow with Recruiter later on.
When evaluating Recruiter abilities to upgrade, this will depend on the roster and where to focus first. It's always a safe choice to put coaching points towards the quarterback, so recruiting them will be easier. Smaller schools will benefit from this, as good quarterbacks in small schools are more likely to transfer to bigger schools; therefore, having a strong pipeline at the position is imperative. That applies to all positions in general, but everyone knows that quarterback is the most critical position on the team.
During the preseason, this is the best opportunity to set up the recruiting big board and start identifying prospects. The recruiting menu is going to have five tabs to go left and right with:
- Recruiting Board (view of the targeted prospects and which players are the top ones)
- Prospect List (complete list of all prospects to target and where they are coming from)
- Transfer Portal (this is for after the season, but players coming from other colleges)
- My School (all the recruiting info the player needs to know about the school)
- Top Classes (shows rankings of all schools' recruiting classes and how many players they have brought in)
There are three key pieces of information to monitor on the top right of the screen in the recruiting menu:
- Targets (gamers can target as many as 35 prospects at a time, and this will track how many the school is going after)
- Hours (depending on the school and how good the coach is, there will be a set amount of hours that can be used for recruiting each week)
- Scholarships (up to 35 scholarships can be offered to prospects as this will track how many are used and available)
For anyone controlling a smaller school, the best way to start, as it can be overwhelming, is to go to "My Pipelines" and first go after players in the same state or around the state where the school is located. This will make the proximity to home an easy recruiting pitch to prospects. Additionally, go to "Recommended," as this will display the best players to target first.
It will be easy for larger schools to add five-star recruits to their roster, but don't go all in on them. Be sure to mix it up with three- and four-star recruits, as gems can be found that are better than their rating suggests.
Smaller school coaches would be better off starting at least the first year by targeting two to four-star recruits. After proving that the school is a winner in the first season, target some five-star players in year two.
Once the board is filled with 35 players, offer them all scholarships immediately. This will help keep the school in the running the whole time, rather than trying to recruit after it's too late. Players might even get lucky and get a commit right after doing it the next week, but that doesn't happen very often.
After that, start using hours to scout players and see if any of them are gems. Gamers don't have to spend all their hours on one prospect if there are attributes that match what they want in a school. It's always safest, though, to use the hours so that if a prospect proves to be a bust, they can be removed early in the recruiting process.
Recruiting During and After the Season
Most of the heavy lifting has been done before the season, but that still means there is more work to be done. Actions need to be taken on recruits each week that will require the coach to spend hours. There are several actions that the coach can do during this time:
- Schedule Visit (available before midway point of the season)
- Search Social Media
- DM Player
- Contact Family and Friends
- Send the House
- Sway (only available if in prospect's top 5)
- Soft Sell (only available if in prospect's top 5)
- Hard Sell (only available if in prospect's top 5)
For a prospect at the top of a gamer's board, use "Send the House" first to demonstrate how much they want the recruit there. This will be helpful when the prospect narrows down to the top five schools, and the player can opt for the "Hard Sell" to reel them in.
When the "Hard Sell" is used, the game must have at least three motivations with a high letter grade, as there will be 20 different pitches in the sell, each with three motivations grouped. The more A's the coach and school have, the easier it will be to pitch the prospect on the strength of the school. These motivations include the following:
- Academic Prestige
- Athletic Facilities
- Brand Exposure
- Campus Lifestyle
- Championship Contender
- Coach Prestige
- Coach Stability
- Conference Prestige
- Playing Style
- Playing Time
- Pro Potential
- Program Tradition
- Proximity to Home
- Stadium Atmosphere
One action that can either help or hinder a recruit's decision to attend the school is "Schedule Visit." Be meticulous about which game the recruit should visit. The bigger the game and the stronger the opponent, the better chance you have of securing them the following week. Winning those games is critical, as losing the game significantly reduces the chances of bringing in that recruit.
Throughout the season, be sure to monitor the bar gauges for each team, as they can fill up quickly. Checking weekly is critical because if your school is far behind at eighth and another school is about to be filled out, it's better to drop out of the race and spend more hours on another recruit worth the time.
Another vital reason to check every week is that players can lock your school out from getting them if they are no longer interested. At that point, ensure that you remove them so that no hours are spent on them and allocate those to another target.
Also, check out the prospects around the country. There are times when some recruits don't have anyone targeting them, and they may have good attributes as well. It wouldn't be a bad idea to pursue those options and see if the prospect can be persuaded to join the school quickly.
There is nothing different about the transfer portal after the season, as it works the same way as recruiting high school players. Gamers will have to offer scholarships, pitch the prospects, and win them over the same way.
Esports Impact
Recruiting is one of the biggest challenges in CFB 26. Trying to balance all the prospects to target while ensuring your school doesn't lose battles on recruits that can't be afforded to lose can be tough. The reward for landing top prospects is massive, as it sets the program up for a prosperous future.
