Why is College Football 26 Offline? Server Status Explained
Madden 26 just dropped in Early Access, but there are still plenty of college football fans playing the scholastic version of the beloved football sim. College Football 26 is still receiving its own maintenance and patches to keep the game fun and competitive.
Unfortunately, this means that some times the game needs to come down for a quick round of maintenance. If you're having issues logging in to CFB 26, it could be because the devs are currently pushing an update.
Server Maintenance for Friday, August 8
On August 7, CFBDirect, the official social media account for CFB 26, posted that server maintenance would begin at 6am ET on Friday, August 8 2025. "During this time, all online modes and Team Builder will be unavailable," the post reads.
If you were hoping to mess around in team builder on your morning commute or sneak in a couple games before morning classes, that option won't be available to you on Friday.
How Long Will College Football 26 Be Offline?
There is no major title update associated with this maintenance, so the servers should be back up and running relatively quickly. However, there is always the chance that the devs encounter some unexpected issue that requires a longer outage than anticipated. Keep an eye on the official CFB social channels as well as EA's status channels for updates.
You can always hop over to EA's server status webpage to check the status of every live service game the publisher operates. Everything from Apex Legends to Madden to the new Battlefield 6 is listed there.
Esports Impact
Server stability is critical to esports, so routine maintenance outside of peak hours is a must. There likely won't be many esports tournaments happening at 6am, but if something unexpected were to extend maintenance on a Friday, it could impact early afternoon online cups or a streamer's schedule.
Frequent updates are a great thing for any emerging esport. EA just this week released Title Update 3 for College Football 26 which brought a number of major changes to the game. In fact, CFBDirect posted yesterday that the update had resulted in a "healthy and intended increase to rush yards per carry." This will have a direct impact on the competitive metagame as top players need to relearn blocking strategies and reasses who the best running backs are for their lineup going forward.