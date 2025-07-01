EA Sports College Football 26 Overall Top Player Ratings Revealed
After finding out last week who the best teams were in EA Sports College Football 26, it's time for the players to get the spotlight on them.
EA Sports revealed the top offensive and defensive players in the game, with a top 10 overall for offense and defense. They were also separated into the top five players at each position group.
This is one of the last major announcements to be released before the game's early release on July 7 and its full release on July 10. Here's a full breakdown of the player's ratings in the game.
Related Articles: EA Sports College Football 26 Releases Top Team Ratings in Game
Top Offensive Players in College Football 26
Overall Players
1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State (98 OVR)
2. Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama (95 OVR)
3. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (95 OVR)
4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State (94 OVR)
5. Kadyn Proctor, LT, Alabama (94 OVR)
6. Spencer Fano, RT, Utah (94)
7. Ar'maj Reed-Adams, RG, Texas A&M (93 OVR)
8. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt (93 OVR)
9. Francis Mauigoa, RT, Miami (93 OVR)
10. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State (93 OVR)
Quarterbacks
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson (92 OVR)
2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (92 OVR)
3. Drew Allar, Penn State (92 OVR)
4. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State (91 OVR)
5. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (91 OVR)
Running Backs
1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (95 OVR)
2. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (93 OVR)
3. Issac Brown, Louisville (93 OVR)
4. Jonah Coleman, Washington (93 OVR)
5. Mahki Hughes, Oregon (92 OVR)
Wide Receivers
1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (98 OVR)
2. Ryan Williams, Alabama (95 OVR)
3. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (94 OVR)
4. Elijah Sarratt, Indiana (93 OVR)
5. Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech (92 OVR)
Tight Ends
1. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (93 OVR)
2. Tanner Koziol, Houston (92 OVR)
3. Max Klare, Ohio State (91 OVR)
4. Oscar Delp, Georgia (90 OVR)
5. Jack Endries, Texas (90 OVR)
Offensive Linemen
1. Kaydn Proctor, LT, Alabama (94 OVR)
2. Spencer Fano, RT, Utah (94 OVR)
3. Francis Mauigoa, RT, Miami (93 OVR)
4. Ar'maj Reed-Adams, RG, Texas A&M (93 OVR)
5. Jordan Seaton, LT, Colorado (92 OVR)
Alabama is the only team with two offensive players in the top 10, both of whom have an overall rating of 94 or higher. Penn State had two offensive players as well who are in the top five at different positions.
No surprise that the two cover athletes are the best players in the game, with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith dominating the rest of the field with a 98 overall. Alabama receiver Ryan Williams is right behind him with the third overall highest rating in the game, with a 95 overall.
Related Articles: EA Sports College Football 26 Deep Dive on Ultimate Team, Online H2H
Top Defensive Players in College Football 26
Overall Players
1. Caleb Downs, FS, Ohio State (96 OVR)
2. Anthony Hill Jr., MIKE, Texas (95 OVR)
3. T.J. Parker, Left EDGE, Clemson (95 OVR)
4. Dylan Stewart, Right EDGE, South Carolina (94 OVR)
5. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (94 OVR)
6. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson (94 OVR)
7. Colin Simmons, Right EDGE, Texas (93 OVR)
8. Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame (93 OVR)
9. Keldric Faulk, Left EDGE, Auburn (93 OVR)
10. Dillon Thieneman, SS, Oregon (93 OVR)
Edge Rushers
1. T.J. Parker, Clemson (95 OVR)
2. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina (94 OVR)
3. Colin Simmons, Texas (93 OVR)
4. Keldric Faulk, Auburn (93 OVR)
5. David Bailey, Texas Tech (93 OVR)
Defensive Tackles
1. Peter Woods, Clemson (94 OVR)
2. Christen Miller, Georgia (92 OVR)
3. Tim Keenan III, Alabama (92 OVR)
4. Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati (92 OVR)
5. Rayshaun Benny, Michigan (91 OVR)
Linebackers
1. Anthony Hill Jr., MIKE, Texas (95 OVR)
2. Kyle Louis, WILL, Pittsburgh (93 OVR)
3. Suntarine Perkins, WILL, Ole Miss (93 OVR)
4. Gabe Jacas, SAM, Illinois (92 OVR)
5. Austin Romaine, MIKE, Kansas State (92 OVR)
Cornerbacks
1. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee (94 OVR)
2. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame (93 OVR)
3. Chandler Rivers, Duke (93 OVR)
4. Avieon Terrell, Clemson (92 OVR)
5. Malik Muhammad, Texas (92 OVR)
Safeties
1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State (96 OVR)
2. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon (93 OVR)
3. Rod Moore, Michigan (92 OVR)
4. Bud Clark, TCU (92 OVR)
5. Terry Moore, Duke (92 OVR)
The overall ratings of the defenses with the team reflect on the players themselves. An interesting note is that no position group's top five on defense has a fifth-place player with an overall rating of 90. Everyone is over that, which indicates a trend where the game is giving more love to defense than last year's game.
Another Ohio State player takes the top spot as this time on defense, safety Caleb Downs is the only defender with a 96 overall. Anthony Hill Jr. and T.J. Parker are tied with a 95 overall.
Esports Impact
The game planning for who to play continues for players as they know who the best of the best. Gamers will have an interesting time playing the game, as defenses are stronger, so play-calling and decision-making have increased on offense.
Players who want to take on SEC schools are likely to have a tough time competing against teams like Texas, Alabama, and Georgia, as they dominate the player ratings. Ohio State is another challenge when playing the game. This is just the tip of the iceberg with ratings, as more still needs to be known before clicking the buttons on the controller to play College Football 26.
Related Articles: EA Sports to Shut Down Team Builder Website in Until CFB 26 Launch