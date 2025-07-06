When Can You Play College Football 26? Full Launch Guide
We hope your calendar is clear for the upcoming week because EA Sports College Football 26 is just hours away from launching across the world. The wait is finally over for the second annual edition of one of the biggest sports gaming franchises, and this year, there is even more to immerse yourself in. With only a few more Saturdays left until College Football returns this fall, this release should help the wait go by much faster.
Last year's release was one of the most impactful sports games releases in gaming history as it revitalized a series that had been abandoned for over ten years. This year's title promises to bring even more excitement for fans. Let's look at everything you need to know about the upcoming release of EA Sports College Football 26, including release times, changes, and how you can play the game early.
College Football 26 Early Access Launch Time
The early access window for College Football 26 begins on July 7th, allowing anyone from around the world to play the game three days early. Early access begins for everyone simultaneously across the world at the exact same time:
- West Coast US (PT): July 7 at 9:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): July 7 at 10:00 AM
- Central US (CT): July 7 at 11:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): July 7 at 12:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): July 7 at 5:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): July 7 at 6:00 PM
- Japan (JST): July 8 at 1:00 AM
- New Zealand (NZST): July 8 at 4:00 AM
In order to gain early access to College Football 26, you must preorder the Deluxe Edition of the game or have an active EA Play subscription. The Deluxe Edition will cost you $99.99 ($30 more than the standard edition of the game).
College Football 26 Worldwide Release Time
For those who do not purchase the Deluxe Edition, the worldwide release of College Football 26 will go live on July 10 across the world at the following times:
- West Coast US (PT): July 10 at 9:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): July 10 at 10:00 AM
- Central US (CT): July 10 at 11:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): July 10 at 12:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): July 10 at 5:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): July 10 at 6:00 PM
- Japan (JST): July 11 at 11:00 AM
- New Zealand (NZST): July 11 at 4:00 AM
For a guide that walks you through how to install College Football 26 so that you can play it the second it goes live, check out our pre-download guide.
Can You Use a VPN to Gain Early Access?
No, you cannot use a VPN to gain early access to College Football 26 because both the Early Access release and full game release will happen simultaneously worldwide. The only way you can play College Football 26 early is by purchasing the Deluxe Edition to obtain early access. Do not attempt to set your VPN to New Zealand because it will be pointless.
What Consoles Can Play College Football 26?
EA Sports College Football 26 will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Crossplay is enabled by default between these two consoles. For the first time ever, Dynasty crossplay is also enabled between these two platforms.
Is College Football 26 on Nintendo Switch 2 or PC?
No, College Football 26 will not be available on either the Nintendo Switch 2 or PC. There is no plans at this time for the game to launch on either of these platforms.
Every Game Mode in College Football 26
College Football 26 is bringing back their most iconic game modes and expanding upon them to create an immersive gameplay experience for every type of player. Here is a list of every game mode featured in EA Sports College Football 26:
1. Dynasty
Take the helm of your favorite program as either the Head Coach, or a coordinator. Recruit and develop players, cater to your fanbase, and establish a lasting college football legacy.
2. Road to Glory
Create your own player and experience the journey from high school through college. Make decisions on NIL contracts, transfer portal, and GPA management to create your legacy.
3. CFB Ultimate Team
Build your dream team with current players and legends from previous eras. Open packs, complete challenges, and challenge other players to establish your superiority.
4. Play Now / Exhibition
Choose any matchup and play against your friends or the CPU. You can customize uniforms, game venue, game time, weather and more.
5. Online Head-to-Head
Take any team and face off against friends or climb the competitive leaderboards with skill-based ratings. This is the mode where you can truly prove you are the best player. Look for College Football esports to greatly expand alongside the Madden Championship Series as sports games continue to grow as a major esport. In the second year of development, we can anticipate a much more robust tournament selection and competitive ranking format.
6. Mascot Mode
Returning for the first time since 2014, take an entire team of mascots into the field of play in an exhibition-style mode.
Biggest Gameplay Changes From CFB 25
In just a year, EA has managed to re-design several key elements that will drastically alter gameplay and environments. Here are some of the biggest changes and improvements coming to College Football 26:
Enhanced Blocking, Pass Rushing, and Coverage
Tackling is much simpler in College Football 26 with their new physics-based tackling system. Brand-new blocking mechanics allow players to manipulate the pocket in a way never seen before, while defenders can move offensive linemen to jam specific gaps. Utilize new stunts and twists to confuse an opponent's offensive line.
Expanded Playbooks
Playbooks and play-calling philosophies have been significantly expanded in College Football 26, featuring over 2,800 new plays. Playbooks are closely tailored to the identity of each program, making the gameplay experience different for every team.
New Athlete Archetypes and Abilities
New to College Football 26, athlete archetypes will cover a broader range of skillsets. Ten new archetypes have been added as well as a variety of new abilities to make player development and performance more reminiscent of a college athlete.
Real Coaches and Coordinators
Over 300 coaches and coordinators will have their likeness featured in College Football 26. Each coach has a distinctive playstyle and program identity that shapes gameplay and the Dynasty experience.
Dynamic Substitutions
Using the new D-Pad substitution panel, you can make quick substitutions at the line of scrimmage. This allows you to play a no-huddle style of offense while keeping fresh players in the game, which was something you couldn't do in College Football 25.