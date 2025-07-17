College Football 26 Server Status - July 17 Maintenance
For the first time since the launch of EA Sports College Football 26 last week, the servers will be going down for a time period.
While the servers are down, the game will be going through some much-needed maintenance to give it some focus on fixes that must be done. This week, the game announced it's first update with a focus on gameplay and Road to Glory mode.
Here is all the information gamers need to know about the downed servers on College Football 26:
Related Article: How Passing Works in College Football 26: Everything You Need to Know
Full Details With College Football 26 Servers Down
Maintenance on the servers will be performed on the game on Thursday, July 17, at 6:00 a.m. EST, while they are down. According to the CFB Direct social media account, modes that will be affected include all online modes and Team Builder as they won't be available to play for a certain time frame.
This mean that online games won't be able to be played. Gamers won't have access to be able to create any new teams or make any changes to the teams they have already created within the Team Builder mode.
Players are advised to ensure they have completed all their online games before the servers go down at 6:00 a.m. EST. There is currently no timetable for how long the servers are going to be down for the game. The expectation is the servers won't be down for too long since they are doing the work early in the morning when there is the least amount of traffic on them.
Related Article: First College Football 26 Update Focuses on Road to Glory and Gameplay
Esports Impact
While the inconvenience of not being able to play online for a time period will be annoying for gamers, this is essential in making sure the game operates correctly. EA Sports will be able to make the necessary updates and help the game improve.
There have been complaints from the community about Team Builder not working as well as it should. It was a common problem in last year's edition of the game as well, with certain web browsers needing to be used to create your teams. Some issues with Team Builder include the created team not working in Dynasty mode and receiving an error message that it isn't working.
Expect more maintenance to be done on the servers often as the season rolls on so that there is constant updates being made. This will only make playing online better as more players are jumping into the game to playing it.
Related Article: College Football 26 First Fresh Faces Ultimate Team Drop