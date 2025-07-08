How to Fix College Football 26 Team Builder Google Chrome Crash
College Football 25, which allowed players to create their custom colleges, was an instant hit for the revamped franchise. But the product of that customization left much to be desired.
Even after a year of production, College Football 25's Team Builder site was often glitchy and unusable. EA addressed these issues in the Team Builder deep dive, which explained that the version designed for 26 would be more stable.
Team Builder's capabilities are being tested now that version 2.0 is officially live, following the early release of College Football 26 for those who pre-ordered the game's deluxe version for an additional $30.
Although Team Builder was expected to be more stable after its transition out of Beta, many users are still experiencing issues. The website remains unusable on Google Chrome for a significant number of users. However, EA has recently released a solution that is said to address this problem.
How to Use the College Football 26 Team Builder on Chrome
For the best experience, ensure that Graphics Acceleration is enabled. This will give Team Builder a "smoother performance" regardless of browsers.
Since Google often has the most issues, here is how to activate the setting on Chrome:
- Go to Settings
- Scroll down and click on System
- Toggle on "Use graphics acceleration when available"
Once enabled, restart your browser to apply the changes.
If changing the Graphics Acceleration setting in Google Chrome doesn't work, we recommend using a different browser, such as Firefox or Microsoft Edge. These engines have been known to run Team Builder more stably than when using Google.
Team Builder has added multiple new features now that it has left Beta. With the latest expansion of College Football 26, including high school play in Road to Glory, players can now customize a high school and a college this year.
There are also fewer restrictions on image uploads this time around, with the cap moving from just 10 images to 5 MB of image storage space. Plus, now players can go even deeper when customizing their programs with the ability to set school grades, player traits, and rivalries.
Esports Impact
Team Builder is a core part of every player's experience with CFB 26. Fully establishing your tea and designing their look and feel makes the player stand out and feel more connected to their roster. Given just how many gamers are using Google Chrome on a regular basis, having this fix is a huge improvement to the daily gameplay experience of playing College Footbal 26