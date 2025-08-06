College Football 26's Latest Title Update Includes Gameplay Fixes and New Uniforms
Another major update is coming to EA Sports College Football 26 on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the game announced a new title update for Wednesday, which would include over 100 updates and fixes. Updates will come to gameplay, Dynasty Mode, Ultimate Team, Road to Glory, and presentation. New and updated uniforms as well as mascots are coming to the game/
Here are the biggest pieces of information to follow on what is being updated to the game:
CFB 26 Server Status: When is Maintenance for the New Update?
According to the official CFB 26 X account, server maintenance will start at 6am ET on Wednesday, August 6. All online modes will be disabled during this time and players will not have access to team builder. The length of the downtime can very but should be no longer than a couple hours unless something goes wrong. To stay up to date with the server status and patch process, keep an eye on the CFB social media pages.
Gameplay Updates
The gameplay got some updates in multiple aspects. The ones that got the biggest attention were coverages, blocking, and playbooks.
For coverages, six different ones were updated, including Hard Flats Behavior, Cover 2 Tampa, Cover 3 Match (which includes Buzz Mable and Zone Blitz 3), Cover 2 Match (which includes Cover 6/9/Zone Blitz 2), Cover 4 Quarters, and Cover 4 Palms & Cover 6.
Specifically for blocking, there was tuning on pass blocking/pass rush, run blocking/run shed, general blocking animations, and run fits & pursuit.
13 updates were made to the playbooks in the game. New content was added to the Army, Navy, Air Force, and option generic offenses, including new Flexbone and Wingback formations.
Dynasty Updates
Dynasty mode has received some much-needed updates, including positive fixes and additions to the mode. Two awards have been added, with the Shaun Alexander award, which is given to the best Freshman of the Year, and the Jet Award, which is given to the best special teams returner.
Super Sim got some much needed tuning to it as there are three key things fixed:
- Reduced the number of pass attempts for AI teams.
- Increased Yards Per Catch for teams with elite WR1s.
- Increased designed QB Run Plays to ensure that running QBs more closely align to their real-world Rush Attempt averages.
Skill Groups for many of the archetypes have been updated. The only exception was the "Dot!" ability on Gadget receivers, which helped balance them out.
Road to Glory Updates
One of the game modes that has received considerable attention is Road to Glory, which has undergone several updates and fixes. The most significant ones include reducing Wear and Tear, fixing issues where offers would be given or revoked when advancing to Signing Day, and as the game describes it as "when adding a school to your Top Schools List, you will now see if that school has offered you a scholarship regardless of whether or not they are in your Top 10."
Ultimate Team Updates
Another game mode with numerous new fixes and updates is Ultimate Team, which has received 36 fixes. Some of the big ones include Pack Helper recommends set completion over lineup improvements when the player has an empty lineup active, game history is shown in the Season Rewards screen in Progress & Rewards, and UI elements disappear when user returns from the Progress & Rewards screen.
Presentation Updates
Uniforms seem to be catching everyone's attention, as new, updated uniforms for home and away have been added for 11 teams, including Washington, Liberty, West Virginia, Toledo, Georgia Tech, Houston, Tulane, Western Michigan, New Mexico State, Temple, and Cincinnati. Alternative uniforms have been included for Ohio, Notre Dame, Boston College, Tennessee, Tulane, Tulsa, Iowa State, Mississippi State, and Cincinnati. There were also current uniform assets adjusted for Central Michigan (Helmet), North Carolina (Numbers), and Marshall (Collar).
In general, the game has adjusted neck length and helmet fit for most players. Additionally, adjustments were made to the hair helmet placement for players with long hair.
The crowd got some updates, as they will react louder to big moments. Tuning has been done to the Home Field Advantage depending on stadium size. New Crowd Themes have been updated for 48 schools in the game.
Must at the games have been added, including The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" added for Missouri and Oregon's football theme. Here are the others that were added or updated:
- All Hail Washington State post Washington State Touchdowns.
- Music to the VOLS chant at Tennessee.
- Pump it Up to Michigan after PAT on First TD.
- Update to Good Ole Song for Virginia.
- More chants for Arizona.
- Sound effects for Missouri State Cannon.
Commentary received some updates that fixed the fair catch inconsistency and point-after-touchdown follow-ups. There were also adjustments made to the frequency of banter and intros around ranked games.
Five new mascots have been added to the game as well:
- Appalachian State - Yosef
- Virginia - Cavman
- UTEP - Paydirt Pete
- James Madison - Duke Dog
- Memphis - Pouncer
Some field art got adjusted with “Waving Wheat” added to the Kansas end zone design. There were also some various corrections on field art with undisclosed teams.
Esports Impact
Many of the changes coming are just fine-tuning the game that has been needed over the last month since its release. Gameplay got the most changes, with so many ways, it's going to look more realistic and smooth with controls.
Ultimate Team also received a lot of attention to improve the online experience, making it easier to track rewards and understand how to use them. The game has only been out for a month as more updates and changes are expected to come that will make it more fun to play.
