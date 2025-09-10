Major Gameplay Changes Coming to College Football 26 in New Title Update
Good news is coming for EA Sports College Football 26 gamers as September's first massive title update is upon us.
On Wednesday, it was announced that a new title update would occur on Thursday with large changes coming for the game. The biggest focuses were on gameplay and dynasty mode. Other updates includes presentation, Ultimate Team, Road to Glory, and Road to the College Football Playoffs.
There's plenty to unpack with the title update that will have fans excited to turn on their consoles to see the changes made. Here's a look at everything gamers need to know about the latest update for College Football 26:
When Will College Football 26 Be Down For and How Long?
Typically, servers are down for maintenance starting at 6:00 am EST. While no official announcement has been made, expect the servers to be down Thursday, September 11 at 6:00 am EST. Since this is a title update with multiple changes, expect at a minimum for it to be down for an hour.
Gameplay Updates to College Football 26
- Pass blocking and pass rush improvements
- Coverages changes with animations
- Catching tuning with wide receivers
- Playbook fixes with receiver motions
- Hot routes and audible updates
The first major part of gameplay was the updates made to pass blocking and the pass rush. Some big changes include blocking protection UI to improve, slide protections getting an update visually, and tuning for reducing pass set depth of offensive tackles in certain packages. The game develops also added an important note for the title update.
"For players who don’t want built-in pass protections on passing plays, we have included a new Coaching Adjustment to allow players to elect Base Protection as the default protection for all dropback passing plays. When toggling this option, players will still have the ability to change their protection before the play via the Pass Protection adjustments menu."
Coverages got some looks with updates animation and plays. For example, the depth of defenders in underneath coverages will adjust to them to play at five yards.
Catching got few fixes with the biggest being tuning it that receivers won't hold on to the ball instead of it being knocked down. Collusions with wide receivers at the snap won't mess up the routes as bad as before.
The developers also added notes when it came to hot routes and audible updates to the game.
"Updated the delay for consistency between all QBs regardless of the animation they triggered. Some animations would take a longer time to finish and it would inhibit a user’s ability to quickly make adjustments. Now all QBs have the same time delay in between adjustments."
Fixes in Dynasty Mode & Road to Glory
On the recruiting front in Dynasty mode, complimentary and competitive visits will be shown in offseason recruiting now as well as Scheduled visits in the offseason being processed a week later will no longer happen. Online Dynasty players will be able to see other player's Dealbreakers on other user teams.
For Road to Glory, not a ton of changes for the mode as minor additions were made. Issues with the player being subbed out randomly due to fatigue and sacks not given negative tape scores were fixed. Players can now get Chipotle as an NIL deal in the mode.
Ultimate Team Gets Attention With Fixes
Lineups and team management as well as Challenges, Events, and Head to Head got the most attention.
For team management, things like off-center text and players' names being cut off have been fixed. Chemistry highlights and strategy boosts will be displayed correctly.
Road to the College Football Players Updates
Presentation Additions and Changes
Three new pieces of equipment have been added to the game. Those include six new Axiom masks, Adidas Ultra Boost Mono cleats, and Adidas Adizero Electric 2 Exotic Speed cleats. 29 teams in the game got updates with either new uniforms to wear or new pieces to wear.
One of the unique aspects of the game is how they changed from 2025's repetitive drum line to doing more song covers like Post Malone's "I Had Some Help" and more. College Football 26 has added 10 more covers for gamers to enjoy off the field.
- “Money Trees”
- “Misery Business”
- “Get Lucky”
- “Closer”
- “What You Know”
- “Million Dollar Baby”
- “No Hands”
- “Espresso”
- “Apple”
- “1-2 Many”
The commentary teams of the game have gone in and recorded more sound bites for the game. In total, they have new intros for 56 rivalry games, 15 stadium light shows, and 10 anticipated matchups for the current season. Here's a look at some of the rivalries affected by these changes:
- Ohio State and Michigan
- Army and Navy
- Florida and Georgia
- Oregon and Washington
- Kansas and Kansas State
- Boise State and Fresno State
- Oklahoma and Oklahoma State
- Georgia and Texas
- Oregon and Penn State
- Texas A&M and Notre Dame
Esports Impact
Online dynasty mode is going to be smoother to play and give gamers a competitive advantage by allowing them to see other players' Dealbreakers in recruiting. That will help in figuring out if there is a possibility of stealing a recruit from another competitor.
The most important part of the update came with the gameplay and getting the game to look and feel more realistic. From the wide receiver motions to blocking, it will help the game avoid the crutches it has faced in the past.
