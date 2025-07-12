College Football 26 First Fresh Faces Ultimate Team Drop
With the official return of College Football 26, Ultimate Team starts to receive some attention with news coming out over the first Twitch drop of the season.
23 new cards were made available after they dropped during a live stream on Twitch. They were separated into different sections, including one Welcome Pack Item, Elites, Heroes, Champions, and LTDs.
This is all part of Fresh Faces. It helps highlight the players who move on to different schools from last year, so players in Ultimate Team can receive their cards.
Here are all the cards that dropped with their top attributes:
Who Are the New Fresh Faces for the First Batch?
Welcome Pack Item
Maurice Westmoreland, EDGE, Tulane
- 86 OVR
- 87 TAK
- 86 BSH
- 86 PUR
- 86 FMV
- 85 STR
- 82 ACC
- 81 SPD
- 80 PMV
Elites (80 Overalls)
Each section included a short paragraph on instructions on how to handle the card games received.
"Exchange one of each Fresh Faces Week 1 Elites to receive 1x Fresh Faces Week 1 Elite Token. Players will be given back on completion unbound. Redeemable once."
Dillon Moore, SAM, Western Michigan
- 80 OVR
- 80 TAK
- 80 ACC
- 80 SPD
- 77 ZCV
- 76 PUR
- 65 BSH
- 65 PMV
- 57 FMV
Gavin Sawchuk, HB, Florida State
- 80 OVR
- 80 SPD
- 80 ACC
- 80 JKM
- 79 SPM
- 78 CAR
- 75 CTH
- 75 TRK
- 71 COD
Ben Bell, EDGE, Virginia Tech
- 80 OVR
- 81 PMV
- 81 PUR
- 81 FMV
- 79 SPD
- 78 ACC
- 78 BSH
- 75 STR
- 68 TAK
Chavez Brown, MIKE, USF
- 80 OVR
- 80 TAK
- 79 PUR
- 79 ACC
- 79 BSH
- 79 PRC
- 78 SPD
- 74 ZCV
- 73 MCV
Jalil Farooq, WR, Maryland
- 80 OVR
- 80 SPD
- 79 CTH
- 79 SRR
- 78 BPR
- 78 ACC
- 78 MRR
- 77 DRR
- 75 CIT
Carmine Bastone, DT, Northwestern
- 80 OVR
- 80 BSH
- 79 STR
- 78 PUR
- 78 TAK
- 73 SPD
- 72 ACC
- 65 PMV
- 63 FMV
Zerian Hudson, LG, Troy
- 80 OVR
- 80 AWR
- 80 PBF
- 80 STR
- 79 PBK
- 78 PBP
- 78 RBP
- 78 RBF
- 77RBK
Darrian Lewis, CB, West Virginia
- 80 OVR
- 80 SPD
- 80 ACC
- 80 COD
- 80 MCV
- 79 TAK
- 79 PRS
- 79 ZCV
- 78 CTH
Heroes (83 Overalls)
"Exchange one of each Fresh Faces Week 1 Heroes to receive 1x Fresh Faces Week 1 Hero Token. Players will be given back on completion unbound. Redeemable once."
Derrick Maxey III, SS, Georgia State
- 83 OVR
- 83 SPD
- 83 ZCV
- 82 ACC
- 80 TAK
- 80 PRC
- 78 MCV
- 78 POW
- 75 COD
Noah Arinze, EDGE, Coastal Carolina
- 83 OVR
- 83 TAK
- 83 BSH
- 82 PUR
- 81 SPD
- 80 PMV
- 79 ACC
- 79 FMV
- 78 SPD
Jeremiah Cooper, FS, Iowa State
- 83 OVR
- 84 ZCV
- 83 SPD
- 83 COD
- 83 ACC
- 80 PRC
- 79 TAK
- 76 POW
- 76 MCV
London Humphreys, WR, Georgia
- 83 OVR
- 83 SPD
- 82 ACC
- 82 DRR
- 81 CTH
- 81 MRR
- 80 SRR
- 79 CIT
- 74 BPR
Cole Best, C, USF
- 83 OVR
- 83 PBP
- 83 STR
- 82 PBF
- 82 PBK
- 81 RBP
- 81 RBK
- 80 RBF
- 78 AWR
Rico Jackson, LT, NC State
- 83 OVR
- 83 PBP
- 83 STR
- 82 RBP
- 80 PBF
- 80 RBF
- 80 PBK
- 80 RBK
- 79 AWR
Champions (85 Overalls)
"Exchange one of each Fresh Faces Week 1 Champions to receive 1x Fresh Faces Week 1 Champion Token. Players will be given back on completion unbound. Redeemable once."
Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
- 85 OVR
- 85 MCV
- 85 ACC
- 84 SPD
- 82 PRS
- 82 COD
- 81 ZCV
- 78 CTH
- 78 TAK
Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
- 85 OVR
- 85 SPD
- 85 CTH
- 84 ACC
- 83 DRR
- 82 RLS
- 81 CIT
- 81 SRR
- 81 MRR
Nikhai Hill-Green, MIKE, Alabama
- 85 OVR
- 85 PUR
- 85 TAK
- 85 PRC
- 84 ACC
- 84 BSH
- 83 SPD
- 81 MCV
- 79 ZCV
Howard Sampson, LT, Texas Tech
- 85 OVR
- 85 STR
- 85 RBP
- 85 RBK
- 84 PBP
- 84 PBK
- 83 RBF
- 82 PBF
- 81 AWR
Jaydn Ott, HB, Oklahoma
- 85 OVR
- 85 SPD
- 85 COD
- 84 CAR
- 84 ACC
- 82 JKM
- 82 SPM
- 81 TRK
- 72 CTH
Nic Anderson, WR, LSU
- 85 OVR
- 85 SPD
- 85 CTH
- 85 ACC
- 83 DRR
- 83 SRR
- 83 CIT
- 82 MRR
- 82 RLS
LTDs
Julian Humphrey, CB, Texas A&M
- 86 OVR
- 86 SPD
- 86 ACC
- 85 MCV
- 85 COD
- 85 PRS
- 80 ZCV
- 75 TAK
- 75 CTH
Mark Ingram, HB, Alabama
- 86 OVR
- 86 TRK
- 86 ACC
- 85 CAR
- 85 COD
- 84 SPD
- 80 SPM
- 79 JKM
- 72 CTH
Fresh Faces Challenge Rewards
Online gamers will receive awards for challenges as there are 19 different tiers of challenge rewards to acquire.
- Tier 1 - Coin Pack
- Tier 2 - Coin Pack
- Tier 3 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Tier 4 - Coin Pack
- Tier 5 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Tier 6 - Coin Pack
- Tier 7 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Tier 8 - Coin Pack
- Tier 9 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Tier 10 - Coin Pack
- Tier 11 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Tier 12 - Coin Pack
- Tier 13 - 83+ BND Reward Pack
- Tier 14 - Coin Pack
- Tier 15 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Tier 16 - Coin Pack
- Tier 17 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Tier 18 - Coin Pack
- Tier 19 - 83+ BND Reward Pack
Fresh Faces Transfer Debut Rewards and End Date
These rewards can be earned by facing the CPU offline in a full game, with rewards that are refreshed each week. The event will end on August 1 at 1:30 pm EST.
- Level 1 - Coin Pack
- Level 2 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Level 3 - Coin Pack
- Level 4 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Level 5 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Level 6 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Level 7 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Level 8 - 83+ BND Reward Pack
- Level 9 - 80+ BND Reward Pack
- Level 10 - 83+ BND Reward Pack
Esports Impact
Every week, gamers will be able to check on Twitch to see what is coming next for College Football in Ultimate Team. Earning these cards early and often will make the online head-to-head competitions easier. Expect there to be more cards with higher rewards to be released as the weeks go on.
Ultimate Team is the main competitive mode for every EA Sports esport, so this is really the first big moment for competitive CFB 26. The season has officially begun!
