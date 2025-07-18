College Football 26 Ultimate Team Sees Two Abilities Disabled
College Football 26's Ultimate Team are seeing some quick changes that will won't too long.
On Friday, the Ultimate Team social media account for College Football 26 announced that two abilities have been temporarily disabled. The post states that the AP cost will change and attribute requirements will also change with this update. There's no timetable for when they will return, but the same social media account advised players that if they are equipped, gamers need to deactivate them from the lineup screen.
How will these abilities affect Ultimate Team players and which ones are disabled? Here's a look at the two abilities and the impact of them in the game mode:
Related Article: College Football 26 Dynasty Mode Receives First Update
What Abilities Were Disabled From Ultimate Team?
One of the abilities that are not available for the time being is Battering Ram. Gamers that have Battering Ram that will help increase Wear and Tear damage to defenders when the runner is being tackled. The player can achieve a 99 trucking attribute with it.
This will effect mostly running backs and any ones that are considered to be more power backs. It will leave the running backs with just six abilities to work with.
Aftershock is the other ability that is disabled. This ability pertains to big hits being produced slightly increase Wear and Tear. Players will be able to achieve a 99 hit power attribute.
Defenders will be affected by Aftershock with more with edge rushers, defensive tackles, and linebackers. Edge rushers will be down to seven abilities with the loss of Aftershock.
Related Article: College Football 26 Server Status - July 17 Maintenance
Esports Impact
The changes will only affect certain types of players in the game, so players being used in games should all stay the same. Any players with the Battering Ram may not have as many advantages with the short yardage runs in the game. This may cause players to find more speedy running backs to run more toss or stretch plays to the outside.
Aftershock not being there will change how big hits will occur on the field. This is a good ability to have to wear down offensive players and even be able to create turnovers with the 99 Hit Power attribute.
The good news is that there are plenty of other abilities to use instead of these two. It's worth questioning what happened with them, but this will cause Ultimate Team players to value other abilities instead of them and change up the play calling. Speed is key in College Football 26, so offensively, finding players and using ones that are faster gives players a massive disadvantage.
Related Article: How Passing Works in College Football 26: Everything You Need to Know