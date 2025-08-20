EA College Football 26 Adds a Thousand New Players in Title Update
EA Sports College Football 26 is back with another title update that will be one of the biggest ones they have had since the game released.
This title update will focus on the players currently in the game, with new additions being introduced. It will also require the servers to be down for a short time to make sure it is done properly.
There are two other aspects to the update that will help tweak minor things within the game. Here's a quick look at everything that is being added to College Football 26:
What is In the New College Football 26 Title Update?
The biggest part of the update is that over 1,000 players will be added to the game. If gamers check out the full ratings hub, they will be able to see over 10,000 players in College Football 26.
Another cool aspect is that team's logos won't only be seen on jerseys and helmets. They will now be apart of the black plates of a player's uniform if it is customized to be that way.
There will also be new hieghts and weights changed on the players. This is to help make it more realistic to how the players look in real life.
What Time Will College Football 26 Servers be Down for Maintenance?
Now to the part that gamers hate the most about the title updates: server downtime. How long will College Football 26 be down for?
In a recent post online, EA Sports announced that maintenance of the game will begin at 6:00 am EST on Thursday. It's worth noting that Team Builder and online modes will not be available for gamers to play as they will have to play any offline modes instead. They did warn gamers to make sure that all online games are completed before the maintenance begins.
There is no word on how long the game's servers will be down, but they don't typically take forever to do.
Esports Impact
Updates to College Football 26 are always exciting as a way to improve the game. This one might not be as focused on improving the gameplay or anything done online, but it will allow for it to be more authentic.
The college football season officially begins with a few games on the docket, so College Football 26 wants to make sure everyone who needs to be in the game is in. There are still things that players are begging for EA Sports to improve on with gameplay and online features and there is hope those will come soon enough. For now, they can enjoy knowing rosters will be at their most accurate since the game came out.
