EA FC 24 Patch Fixes XP Exploit
Gamers looking for a quick way to complete objectives and farm XP in EA Sports FC 24 have just had a major loophole closed. Title Update #18.2 addresses a popular exploit that allowed players to complete objectives by scoring three own goals.
Reaction to the fix has been mixed, with some players stating that the bug was relatively harmless, particularly compared to other complaints that remain unresolved. In particular, fans cited the speed discrepancy with fixing this exploit
EA Sports' announcement did not state any specific punishments for leveraging this exploit. However, some users have reported bans as a result of its usage, although definitive ban criteria has not been outlined.
EA FC was a pivotal moment for EA Sports as the first title in the popular soccer sim series to forgo the FIFA name. While online discourse may show frustration among players, the game was an overwhelming success for EA, generating more profit than FIFA 23 due to Ultimate Team live service transactions. However, the game sold fewer copies than its licensed counterpart, so it remains to be seen if EA can maintain the long term profitability of its major sports franchise as the release of EA FC 25 nears.