Best Camera Settings for EA FC 25
EA SPORTS has just dropped its latest title, EA FC 25. However, there’s one major issue with the game, the default camera. EA FC 25’s default camera may look great for cinematic videos, but it’s not the best option if you want to have the biggest advantage possible in your matches. So, to help you get the most wins possible in EA FC 25, here are the best camera settings that you need to use.
Best EA FC 25 Camera Settings
- Tele Broadcast (or Co-Op for a wider camera)
- Height: Anywhere between 14 and 20
- Camera Zoom: 0
Tele Broadcast has been the go-to camera in EA FC for years, and there’s a good reason for that. Not only does the broadcast look great, but it’s also extremely good for seeing as much of the pitch as possible. Combined with custom camera height and zoom, you’ll be able to see much more of the pitch with these settings.
However, if Tele Broadcast still isn’t wide enough for you, Co-Op is another great option which will provide a slightly wider angle, allowing you to see even more of the action.
For Ultimate Team and Single Player matches, these are by far the best camera settings to use. With these custom settings, players can see almost every member of their squad on the pitch all at once, allowing you to pick out passes better, and ensure that your squad is in the right positions. Even better, these settings don’t take away from the immersion at all and keep EA FC 25 looking as beautiful as ever.
For other modes such as Rush or Player Career, we recommend keeping the camera settings to default. Rush is played on a much smaller pitch, so the default camera allows you to see everything you need to. While Player Career’s camera settings are designed to be as immersive as possible, so we’d keep them default too.
How to Change EA FC 25 Camera Settings
To change your camera settings in EA FC 25, follow these steps:
- Launch EA FC 25
- Click the cog icon in the top left hand corner
- Select ‘Settings’ and ‘Game Settings’
- Select the ‘Camera’ Settings
- Select ‘Custom’ on ‘Custom Camera Settings’
- Edit your Height and Zoom
Players can also edit their EA FC 25 camera settings by pausing mid-match, and following the same steps. These camera settings can be restored to default by pressing X or Triangle, so don’t worry if they’re not to your taste.