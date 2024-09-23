Best Formations & Custom Tactics in EA FC 25
Here’s the best formations and custom tactics to get the most wins in EA SPORTS FC 25
EA SPORTS have completely overhauled the way your team plays in EA FC 25 with the introduction of FC IQ. FC IQ is a brand new feature which gives you more control than ever over the position of your players, and how they think on and off the ball.
However, this also adds a lot more depth to EA FC 25, making it much harder for beginners. But we’ve got you covered, here’s the best Formations and Custom Tactics for EA FC 25 so you can jump right into Division Rivals.
Best Formations in EA FC 25
The best formation in EA FC 25 is undoubtedly 4-2-3-1 (2). This formation is one of the most balanced in the game, giving you the best options while defending and attacking. The two CDM’s are great for keeping a strong line of defence, while also playing a part in counter-attacks. While the CAM acts as your primary creative player, with two wingers and a striker up top to add the goals.
When it comes to the player roles, you can be creative with this formation. For example, if you’re looking to be more solid in defence, then you can set both CDM’s as Holding. However, if you want some more fluidity in attack, you can have a Deep Lying Playmaker to push forward.
Best Custom Tactics & Player Roles for 4-2-3-1
4-2-3-1 (Wide)
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Formation: 4-2-3-1 (Wide)
- Build-Up Style: Counter
- Defensive Line: 45
With Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Defend
- CDM: Deep Lying Playmaker / Roaming
- CDM: Holding / Defend
- LM: Inside Forward / Attack
- RM: Inside Forward / Attack
- CAM: Playmaker / Balanced
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
Without Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Defend
- CDM: Holding / Defend
- CDM: Holding / Defend
- LM: Winger / Balanced
- RM: Winger / Balanced
- CAM: Playmaker / Balanced
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
Best Custom Tactics & Player Roles for 4-4-2
4-4-2 is also an extremely effective formation in EA FC 25 this year. With Wingers being extremely overpowered in this title, 4-4-2 is a great way to be a little more attacking and have a ton of width.
4-4-2 (Flat)
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Formation: 4-4-2 (Flat)
- Build-Up Style: Counter
- Defensive Line: 40
With Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Balanced
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Balanced
- LM: Winger / Balanced
- CM: Box to Box / Balanced
- CM: Holding / Defend
- RM: Winger / Balanced
- ST: Target Forward / Attack
- ST: Advanced Forward / Attack
Without Ball
- GK: Goalkeeper / Defend
- LB: Fullback / Balanced
- CB: Defender / Defend
- CB: Defender / Defend
- RB: Fullback / Balanced
- LM: Winger / Balanced
- CM: Box to Box / Balanced
- CM: Holding / Defend
- RM: Winger / Balanced
- ST: Target Forward / Attack
- ST: False 9 / Build-Up
These formations are perfect to use in Division Rivals and FUT Champs matches, allowing you to dominate possession while also moving up the pitch with structure. However, the meta is always changing, so it’s worth trying out a few formations and seeing which you like best.