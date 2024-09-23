Best Players to use in RUSH in EA FC 25
EA SPORTS have introduced a brand new game mode to FC 25 called RUSH. RUSH is a 5 vs 5 game mode which is extremely fast paced, and also a lot of fun. However, each match has specific player requirements, and you can earn extra points by using players from certain leagues, nations, and even clubs.
Here’s the best players to use in RUSH in EA FC 25.
Best Players for RUSH in EA FC 25
EA FC 25’s first RUSH season is titled Welcome to RUSH. As everyone is just starting out in EA FC 25, the main requirement of this season is that all players must have a maximum rating of 79. Additionally, they must all be first-owner and untradeable cards, meaning you had to have got them in an untradeable pack.
However, if you’ve been lucky enough to pack any of the cards below, they should be your first choice in RUSH.
- Salma Paralluelo
- Weston McKennie
- Matheus Nunes
- Quinten Timber
- Hany Mukhtar
- Ryan Gravenberch
- Matheus Cunha
- Noah Okafor
- Lewis Ferguson
- Karim Adeyemi
Our favorite player for RUSH is Weston McKennie due to his balanced stats across the board, making him great for both attacking and defending. Additionally, his United States nationality means you’ll likely get some extra RUSH points for using him if that’s a requirement.
One of the best players for RUSH is Salma Paralluelo due to her extremely high pace stat. At 93, she is one of the fastest players in EA FC 25, and this makes her a great option for RUSH as counter attacking will be essential.
We can expect the RUSH game mode requirements to be updated regularly, so you’ll need to check back often for the best players. However, even if you don’t own any of these cards, it’s definitely worth playing RUSH as the season objective rewards are incredible.