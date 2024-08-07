Everything New in EA FC 25 Career Mode: Youth Academy, Women’s Leagues & More
EA SPORTS have just released their final deep dive ahead of EA FC 25’s launch which is just over a month away. This time it was all about Career Mode, following last week's deep dive into Ultimate Team. This blog post detailed a number of changes to the game mode including the addition of playable Youth Academy teams, the introduction of Women's Leagues, and much more. Here’s everything new coming to Career Mode in EA SPORTS FC 25.
Manager Career
Live Start Points & Snapshots
Start Points and Snapshots are brand new features in EA FC 25 Career Mode which allow you to start your journey in a pivotal position of the season rather than just at the start. For example, if this feature was available last season, you could have taken over Everton FC following their 10-point deduction mid way through the season.
This feature allows players to experience Career Mode in a whole new way, and feel closer to the real life season than ever before.
FC IQ in Career Mode
FC IQ is a new way to build your team in FC 25, with more in-depth tactical presets. For example, the Tiki Taka preset requires a Central Midfielder to take the Deep Lying Playmaker Role, but if your formation does not have a Central Midfielder, that role can be taken by a Central Defensive Midfielder.
Development Plans 2.0
Development plans have been remade and are now fueled by Player Roles and include Role Growth potential, with each Role having its own Development Plan that focuses on a set of Attributes and abilities. This is a big improvement on previous FC Career Mode development plans, as it features much more depth and customisability.
Press Conferences & Morale Sweet Spot
In FC 25 the morale system has been completely overhauled. One of the biggest changes is that more isn’t necessarily better in FC 25, as if a players’ morale gets too high, they may get complacent, and this will result in a reduction in their mental attributes
Youth Academy
The Youth Academy’s scouting capabilities have been upgraded in FC 25, providing over 160 countries to explore for upcoming talent. Youth Scouting options have also been improved, allowing you to search specifically for certain roles such as an attacking midfielder, or a no-nonsense defender.
You will also be able to play with your Youth Academy in EA FC 25, with bi-monthly tournaments being hosted in the brand new Rush game mode. Winning these tournaments will increase your Youth Academy players overall rating and potential.
Women’s Football in Manager Career
For the first time ever, players will be able to manage some of the top women’s teams from across the world in Career Mode. Women’s Manager Career saves will include all of the same features as a standard Career Mode save.
New Menu Visuals and Task List
One of the biggest changes in FC 25 Career Mode is the new UI, and more specifically the introduction of the Task List.
The Task List is a dynamic rundown of pending actions that players may want to engage with during their saves. From squad management to youth academy, and other activities.
Some of the biggest names in sports media have also been added to deliver social media stories. The likes of Fabrizio Romano and media outlets like The Athletic will keep players updated about the results and reactions across the world of FC.
Player Career
Player Career with Icons
In FC 25 Player Career, you can now play with some of the greatest names in football history and bring them into the modern game. For example, you could start a Play Career mode with David Beckham in the current day, allowing for a more unique experience than ever before.
Origin Story
Origin Story is a brand new way to experience FC 25 Career Mode which allows you to play through the story of a player. There are three different Origin Stories available.
You can start off as a child prodigy, coming from a legendary football family, a player with humble beginnings and a dream, or a player who has seen the heights, but has suffered countless injuries and is now rebuilding their career.