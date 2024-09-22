EA FC 25 Division Rivals Explained: Rewards, Ranks & More
Division Rivals is a game mode reserved for only the highest level of EA FC 25 players. This game mode puts you against other players of a similar level, ensuring that each match is as competitive as possible. While this makes it a challenge, it’s definitely worth it if you can get the best rewards.
One of the biggest changes EA SPORTS have made in FC 25 is in Division Rivals, with players now needing five instead of three wins for the weekly rewards, and a massive 15 instead of the previous seven for the upgraded rewards. However, rewards are calculated based on points, with players earning three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss, so each and every goal matters.
All Division Rivals Ranks & Rewards
Division 10
- 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Choice (1 of 4)
Upgraded Rewards
- 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Choice (1 of 4)
- x1 75+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 3,500 coins
Division 9
- 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Choice (1 of 4)
- 1,500 coins
Upgraded Rewards
- 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Choice (1 of 5)
- x1 75+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 6,000 coins
Division 8
- 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Choice (1 of 5)
- x1 3 Common Gold Player Pack
- x1 75+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack
- 2,000 coins
Upgraded Rewards
- 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Choice (1 of 5)
- x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Package
- 8,500 coins
Division 7
- 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Choice (1 of 5)
- x1 75+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 5 Common Gold Players Pack (non-tradable)
- 5,000 coins
Upgraded Rewards
- 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Choice (1 of 5)
- x1 Prime Gold Player Pack
- x1 75+ x20 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 12,500 coins
Division 6
- 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Choice (1 of 5)
- x1 75+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 10 Common Gold Players Pack (non-tradable)
- 7,000 coins
Upgraded Rewards
- 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Choice (1 of 5)
- x1 Mega Pack
- x1 75+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 75+ x20 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 17,500 coins
Division 5
- x1 83+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (non-tradable)
- x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- 8,500 coins
Upgraded Rewards
- x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 2) (non-tradable)
- x1 Mega Pack
- x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 75+ x25 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 25,000 coins
Division 4
- x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (non-tradable)
- x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- 10,000 coins
Upgraded Rewards
- x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4)
- x1 Mega Pack
- x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 82+ TOTW Player Pack (non-tradable)
- x1 75+ x25 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 30,000 coins
Division 3
- x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (non-tradable)
- x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 Mega Pack (non-tradable)
- 13,000 coins
Upgraded Rewards
- x2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4)
- x1 Mega Pack
- x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 82+ TOTW Player Pack (non-tradable)
- x1 75+ x35 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 40,000 coins
Division 2
- x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (non-tradable)
- x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 Prime Gold Player Pack
- x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 15,000 coins
Upgraded Rewards
- x2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4)
- x2 Mega Pack
- x1 75+ x30 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 82+ TOTW Player Pack (non-tradable)
- x1 75+ x40 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 50,000 coins
Division 1
- x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 3) (Non-tradable)
- x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 Mega Pack
- x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 20,000 coins
Upgraded Rewards
- x2 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 3)
- x1 Mega Pack
- x1 75+ x40 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 83+ TOTW Player Pack (non-tradable)
- x1 75+ x50 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 60,000 coins
Elite Division
- x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (Non-tradable)
- x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 Mega Pack
- x1 75+ x35 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 25,000 coins
Upgraded Rewards
- x2 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (non-tradable)
- x1 Mega Pack
- x1 75+ x50 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x2 83+ TOTW Player Pack (Non-Tradable)
- x1 75+ x75 Rare Gold Player Pack (Non-tradable)
- 75,000 coins
When are Division Rivals Rewards Released?
Division Rivals rewards are released at 8am BST/GMT on every Thursday. They can be redeemed through the Division Rivals hub on EA FC 25, the web app or the companion app.