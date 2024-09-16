Fans Conflicted Over Huge FUT Champs Change
EA SPORTS first introduced FUT Champs FIFA 17 as a way to add more competition to FIFA Ultimate Team. Over the years, the mode has seen a lot of changes, and of course with the rebrand to EA FC, the mode has changed even more. However, this latest update has shocked the community, and many players are disappointed with EA SPORTS’ decision.
UT Champs Reduced to 15 Games
EA SPORTS FC 25 is just four days away from release, and this means that a lot of news is coming out each and every day. Today, the biggest rumour is about the Ultimate Team Champs mode, with fans now expecting the mode to only require 15 matches.
Previously, Champs has required players to play 40 matches in one weekend, and this was then reduced to 30, then 20, and now is expected to be just 15 in EA FC 25.
The community reaction is split, with some fans saying “15 games ??????? Games gone” compared to some with a more in-depth answer like KNGDM Sports, “This is good for me as I don’t have as much time to play as I used to but this is such a disservice. It used to be 40 games and FUN. EA know gameplay is useless so they reduce games and force you to use the menus and store. I hope y’all realize this.”
One of the biggest changes here though is that you will now need to win 3 out of 5 playoff matches to qualify. Champs has always been an exclusive event only for the best EA FC players, with everyone needing a number of Champs Qualification points earned through Division Rivals wins to enter the playoffs. In the playoffs, it was previously 5 wins out of 10 games needed to qualify. However, 3 out of 5 makes this much harder.
This may mean that while there are less matches to play to get the best rewards, the competition will also be higher, making it much harder to get those top rewards at the end of the weekend.
Related Article: All New Features in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team
New Rank 1 Rewards
On the brighter side, the rewards for getting Rank 1 at the end of the weekend are staggering. Players can only achieve Rank 1 by completing a flawless 15-0 weekend league in Champs, and they will receive the following rewards:
- 200k Coins
- Tradeable 85+ x10 Players Pack
- Tradeable 84+ x10 Players Pack
- Untradable Base Icon Pack
- Untradable 89+ x2 Players Pack
- Untradable 82+ x30 Players Pack
- x3 Tradeable TOTW x3 Players Pack
EA SPORTS FC 25 launches this Friday, September 20 for Early Access pre-orders, and next week on September 27 for Standard Edition players.