EA FC 25 Drops Huge LaLiga, Liga F Update to Team of the Season
EA FC 25 continues to celebrate the soccer season as they will add more to the Team of the Season.
On Thursday, the game's social media accounts announced that six players would be added to the Team of the Season mode the next day. Three players from the LaLiga and Liga F will join the ranks of some of soccer's elite players as they become playable for players in the mode.
Team of the Season is a mode in which gamers can earn cards based on the players' real-life performances throughout the season. It gives EA FC lovers the chance to play with the best after proving themselves on the pitch.
Here's a look at the new additions to Team of the Season and how they are rated:
Related Articles: F1 Driver Spotted Repping 100 Thieves as Team's Apparel Spreads Further in Sports
Liga F Team of the Season Additions
Three female athletes will be cut from this round of the Team of the Season drop. Claire Lavogez will give games the best offensive option of the three as her shooting is a 93 while also leading in passing (93) and tied for physical (92). Vilde Boe Risa and Filippa Angeldahl are the best defenders, sitting at a 90 rating.
Here's how all three are rated overall in the game and their key attribute ratings:
Claire Lavogez (92)
- Pace 90
- Shooting 93
- Passing 94
- Dribble 91
- Defense 63
- Physical 92
Vilde Boe Risa (93)
- Pace 90
- Shooting 88
- Passing 91
- Dribble 93
- Defense 90
- Physical 92
Filippa Angeldahl (91)
- Pace 90
- Shooting 86
- Passing 91
- Dribble 93
- Defense 90
- Physical 90
LaLiga Team of the Season Additions
Antoine Griezmann leads the pack of three players from LaLiga with a 96 overall rating. Griezmann's best attributes are passing (95) and dribbling (92). Julián Alvarez is the next highest-rated player in this group, leading in pace (93), shooting (95), defense (66), and physical (91). Iago Aspas rounds it out with a 93 overall and is one of the better scorers, with a 94 shooting rating and a 94 dribble rating.
Here is the full attribute rating list for each of the players for LaLiga:
Julián Alvarez (95)
- Pace 93
- Shooting 95
- Passing 88
- Dribble 92
- Defense 66
- Physical 91
Antoine Griezmann (96)
- Pace 92
- Shooting 93
- Passing 95
- Dribble 96
- Defense 65
- Physical 87
Iago Aspas (93)
- Pace 91
- Shooting 94
- Passing 91
- Dribble 94
- Defense 44
- Physical 86
Related Articles: Every Sports Game Releasing in 2025 (Non EA Sports) - NBA2K, Tony Hawk and more
When New Players Become Available
According to EA FC's X account, gamers can start playing with those players at 6:00 pm UK time. Here's a look at when the drop will happen in other time zones:
Zone
Time
GMT
6:00 pm
EST
1:00 pm
CST
12:00 pm
PST
10:00 am
Esports Impact
Gamers are getting into the latest additions with EA FC 26, just about four months from launching. These new additions are a welcome sight for Team of the Season fans and for collecting the best cards. Each of the six players brings a diverse skill to the pitch, whether on offense or defense. Every new player that can be played is a plus for gamers.
Related Articles: EA Sports Release Schedule 2025 — Madden 26, EA FC 26, CFB 26