EA FC 25 TOTW 1 — Messi, Yamal & Adeyemi
EA SPORTS FC 25 will officially release on Friday, 20 September, but players can get ahead of the curve with the Web App which launched today. The Web App allows players to begin building their Ultimate Team, and even open some packs to try their luck and securing a player from the first EA FC 25 Team of the Week.
The first ever Team of the Week for EA FC 25 features some of the best players in world football, giving them boosted stats as a reward for performing well in real-life matches over the last week. Players such as Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and even Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi feature in TOTW 1.
When Does the Team of the Week Release?
The Team of the Week will drop every Wednesday at 6pm GMT, that’s 2pm ET and 11am PT. These players will instantly be available in Packs, as well as a featured team in Squad Battles.
Full EA FC 25 TOTW 1
- RW: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) - 89 OVR
- LB: Theo Hernandez (Milan) - 88 OVR
- RW: Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain) - 87 OVR
- ST: Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad) - 87 OVR
- CB: Gabriel (Arsenal) - 87 OVR
- LM: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit) - 86 OVR
- LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) - 86 OVR
- LM: Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich Women) - 85 OVR
- ST: Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen) - 84 OVR
- RW: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) - 84 OVR
- CDM: Denis Zakaria (Monaco) - 84 OVR
- LM: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) - 84 OVR
- GK: Geronimo Rulli (Marseille) - 82 OVR
- CB: Lauren (Atletico Madrid Women) - 82 OVR
- RW: Trincao (Sporting Lisbon) - 82 OVR
- CM: Rigui Puig (LA Galaxy) - 82 OVR
- LM: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) - 81 OVR
- ST: Javi Puado (Espanyol) - 80 OVR
- LB: Luke Chambers (Wigan Athletic) - 80 OVR
- ST: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar) - 80 OVR
Following two goals and an assist last week, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi features as the highest rated player in TOTW 1. Followed by some incredible players such as Theo Hernandez and Ousmane Dembele, this might be the best first TOTW we’ve ever seen in EA FC.
The Team of the Week 1 squad is now available in packs through the EA FC 25 web app, and will be available in the game once it goes live on Friday, 20 September.