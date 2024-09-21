EA FC 25 Pack Animations Explained - Walkout, Boards, etc
Ultimate Team is by far the most played game mode in EA SPORTS FC 25, and one of the biggest features in Ultimate Team is packs. However, every year EA SPORTS make changes to the pack animations, making it harder to spot if you’ve got a high rated player in that pack.
Players mostly look for a walkout or boards. A walkout is a player who is rated higher than 86, and thus one of the best in the game, while a board is a player rated between 83 and 85. Luckily, people have already figured out how to see if you’ve got a walkout, so here’s everything you need to know.
Walkout Pack Animation in EA FC 25
Firstly, you’ll want to look for an animation of a player walking down a tunnel. If you see this animation, you know that you’ve got a player rated 81 or higher in that pack, which is a good start. If the player is rated 80 or below, you won’t see this animation and therefore can completely write this pack off.
If you see the player, you’ll want to follow the lights that come from the bottom of the screen and go towards the back of the hallway. If they go up the back of the wall after reaching the bottom of the hallway, that means you’ve got a walkout.
However, there’s no way to tell if you’ve got boards this year. The animation for an 81 rated and an 84 rated is exactly the same, so make sure to watch the cutscene the whole way through as you might get a surprise at the end.
That’s everything you need to know about the Ultimate Team pack animations in EA FC 25, so make sure to watch those lights as you might just get a walkout.